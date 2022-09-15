Video: Kyle Kuzma wears flamboyant coat-like outfit and walks the runway at New York Fashion Week, fans post hilarious reactions about the outfit

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma knows how to make himself the center of attention. He did so by dominating the headlines at New York Fashion week.

In an event filled with tons of star power, Kuzma managed to turn a lot of heads headlining Puma's fashion line. Kuzma, who arrived at the festivities with his supermodel girlfriend Winnie Harlow, walked down the runway with a unique look:

In this day-in-age, there are a handful of NBA players that are extremely confident in their fashion sense. Guys like Russell Westbrook, Jordan Clarkson and even LeBron James have donned some interesting outfits over the years. It's a way for the players to express themselves and grow their brand outside the game of basketball.

But despite how wild NBA fashion can get, nobody has been able to get a rise out of fans quite like Kyle Kuzma.

Fans had a field day when they saw Kuzma's Fashion Week outfit on social media. Here are some of the best reactions:

Moneybag Lord 44 @TheLordofTime44 @Ballislife @PUMA Kuz could have made an entire family mighty toasty on a brisk December day with all them coats @Ballislife @PUMA Kuz could have made an entire family mighty toasty on a brisk December day with all them coats

Commissioner Cheah @StevenCheah Kyle Kuzma lookin like Ursula at NY Fashion Week Kyle Kuzma lookin like Ursula at NY Fashion Week https://t.co/Ej6XX6f8oQ

Frank Ammirante @FAmmiranteTFJ Kyle Kuzma out here looking like a Sith Lord: Kyle Kuzma out here looking like a Sith Lord: https://t.co/oUFDuBeMpK

? @woowrld_ Kyle Kuzma is on drugs cause wtf is this Kyle Kuzma is on drugs cause wtf is this https://t.co/ZZgHfheM4X

JD @Jayo_ @Ballislife @PUMA When you have a game but have to go to the ball after. Cinderella looking ass lol @Ballislife @PUMA When you have a game but have to go to the ball after. Cinderella looking ass lol

NBA Memes @NBAMemes It was amazing to see Kyle Kuzma dress up as Ursula for NY Fashion Week It was amazing to see Kyle Kuzma dress up as Ursula for NY Fashion Week https://t.co/Wb88aKlPZQ

sean. @sheluvseany @Ballislife @PUMA does that nigga have 8 coats attached to his hip @Ballislife @PUMA does that nigga have 8 coats attached to his hip 💀

The 27-year old is entering his sixth NBA season in 2022-23. He has averaged 15.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists 342 career games split between the Los Angeles Lakers and Wizards.

Kyle Kuzma looks more relaxed with the Wizards

Kyle Kuzma came into the NBA as a promising young forward, and became a key part of the Los Angeles Lakers' young core.

In his time with the Lakers, he was often scapegoated by fans and media whenever the team struggled. He won the NBA championship with the Lakers in 2020, but was traded to Washington the following offseason.

Kuzma isn't playing in a pressure environment in Washington. But he looks a lot more comfortable now as a player than he did under the bright lights in Los Angeles.

As the role player coming off the bench, he averaged 12.9 points on 44% shooting, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists during his final season with the Lakers.

In his first season with the Wizards in 2021-22, he averaged 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 45% from the field. His 3-point percentage dipped, but that has more to do with him being a high usage player.

The young forward is less worried about the pressures of playing in the NBA and appears more focused on playing to his strengths.

The Washington Wizards kick off their 2022-23 campaign on the road against the Indiana Pacers on October 19.

