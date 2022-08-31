Video: LaMelo Ball gets annoyed by a fan while on a grocery run with a female friend

LaMelo Ball recently encountered an excited fan while finishing up his grocery run. In the video, Ball is seen in the parking lot with a female friend finishing up their errand. One fan saw Ball loading up his Ferrari with groceries in the parking lot. The fan immediately took a video of Ball and his female companion. Fans didn't leave the two alone until both were inside Ball's car.

NBA Memes @NBAMemes Damn Melo can’t even get groceries in peace Damn Melo can’t even get groceries in peace 😢😂 https://t.co/czwCVlj2ig

In the video, he was first seen chuckling while closing his car's compartment. Throughout the rest of the video, however, the 2021 Rookie of the Year wasn't as cheerful. Ball left the fans without saying anything else.

Ball had a relatively quiet off-season. The one-time All-Star for the Charlotte Hornets was seen ruthlessly schooling his AAU team during an offseason scrimmage. Next season, Ball will be donning a new jersey number. He changed it from the number "two" to "one."

The Charlotte Hornets have a bright future with LaMelo Ball leading the way

The Hornets finished as the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference last season. Even with 43 wins, it wasn't enough for them to qualify in the East as the eighth seed.

The Hornets had a chance in the play-in tournament. But their efforts weren't enough to defeat the more-experienced Atlanta Hawks. LaMelo Ball performed well during their matchup, though. He scored 26 points and dished out eight assists.

With Ball, the Hornets organization finally has a star after struggling to build around Kemba Walker for eight seasons. The 6-foot-7 guard has also become a fan favorite. Ball has the potential to be the best player in the history of the Charlotte Hornets.

After a strong sophomore season, people are excited to see what LaMelo Ball has in store for his third season. The Charlotte Hornets should not waste time building a championship-caliber team around the young star.

Edited by Chad Marriott