Video: “Last year it was Oreo’s, this year it’s Skittles baby” - Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals his new obsession on his way to Abu Dhabi

Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most media-friendly players in today's league. He makes dad jokes and shares his favorite snacks. However, Antetokounmpo is also known for his on-court demeanor and dominance. His size and skills have made him a fan favorite.
Antetokounmpo has had a massive improvement since getting drafted in 2013. He transformed from a raw prospect into the league MVP. The Greek NBA player, who grew up in a substandard environment, has inspired many people.
During the 2021-22 NBA season, the two-time MVP winner made headlines for his legendary dad jokes. Here are a few of his jokes:
The media and fans enjoy Antetokounmpo's humor when he's not playing basketball.
In 2021, the five-time All-Defensive Team member made headlines by tweeting an already known preference about eating Oreos. Antetokounmpo tweeted about his newfound love with Oreos as he tried dunking them on milk.
This year, Giannis Antetokounmpo moved on from Oreos and began taking a liking to Skittles. On his way to Abu Dhabi, Antetokounmpo proudly shared in a Twitter video about his new craving.
"Last year it was Oreo’s, this year it’s Skittles baby," Giannis said. "Can't go nowhere without Skittles."
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are on their way to Abu Dhabi to play two preseason games against the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 6 and 8.
Giannis Antetokounmpo finally responded to Gilbert Arenas' criticism of him
Throughout his NBA career, Giannis Antetokounmpo has had his fair share of criticism, despite his success in recent years.
On the "No Chill with Gilbert Arenas" podcast, Arenas criticized the Greek player. His remarks, however, weren't well received by the public. In the episode, Arenas said Giannis doesn't understand the game of basketball.
"He's not even close. He doesn't understand basketball yet. He won a championship, cool. He doesn't understand how to be great," Arenas said.
In true Giannis fashion, however, he responded to Arenas' comments with class.
"No, does it bother me? I'm not gonna lie, it makes me wanna work harder," Antetokounmpo said. "Do I go back home and think about it and I can't sleep? Not necessarily."
Antetokounmpo has slowly been learning how to handle specific issues. He has averaged 21.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists in his nine-year career.
The Milwaukee Bucks will make their season debut on October 20th against the Philadelphia 76ers.