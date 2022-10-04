Video: “Last year it was Oreo’s, this year it’s Skittles baby” - Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals his new obsession on his way to Abu Dhabi

Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most media-friendly players in today's league. He makes dad jokes and shares his favorite snacks. However, Antetokounmpo is also known for his on-court demeanor and dominance. His size and skills have made him a fan favorite.

Antetokounmpo has had a massive improvement since getting drafted in 2013. He transformed from a raw prospect into the league MVP. The Greek NBA player, who grew up in a substandard environment, has inspired many people.

During the 2021-22 NBA season, the two-time MVP winner made headlines for his legendary dad jokes. Here are a few of his jokes:

Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34 I heard the Super Bowl was in town 🤣 I heard the Super Bowl was in town 🤣 https://t.co/rPmWHxMAvK

Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34 You have to ask why 🤣 You have to ask why 🤣 https://t.co/eZQsPpl13q

Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34 I heard the Super Bowl was in town 🤣 I heard the Super Bowl was in town 🤣 https://t.co/rPmWHxMAvK

The media and fans enjoy Antetokounmpo's humor when he's not playing basketball.

In 2021, the five-time All-Defensive Team member made headlines by tweeting an already known preference about eating Oreos. Antetokounmpo tweeted about his newfound love with Oreos as he tried dunking them on milk.

Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34 🥛#MadMyGirlDidntTellMeSooner #NewBedtimeSnack You won't believe me but a kid just told me to try dunking my Oreos in milk... mannnnn game changer You won't believe me but a kid just told me to try dunking my Oreos in milk... mannnnn game changer 🔥🥛#MadMyGirlDidntTellMeSooner #NewBedtimeSnack

This year, Giannis Antetokounmpo moved on from Oreos and began taking a liking to Skittles. On his way to Abu Dhabi, Antetokounmpo proudly shared in a Twitter video about his new craving.

Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34 I got the essentials packed 🛫🤣 I got the essentials packed 🛫🤣 https://t.co/DhSw0ELOTe

"Last year it was Oreo’s, this year it’s Skittles baby," Giannis said. "Can't go nowhere without Skittles."

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are on their way to Abu Dhabi to play two preseason games against the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 6 and 8.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finally responded to Gilbert Arenas' criticism of him

Milwaukee Bucks v Portland Trail Blazers

Throughout his NBA career, Giannis Antetokounmpo has had his fair share of criticism, despite his success in recent years.

On the "No Chill with Gilbert Arenas" podcast, Arenas criticized the Greek player. His remarks, however, weren't well received by the public. In the episode, Arenas said Giannis doesn't understand the game of basketball.

NBA Buzz @OfficialNBABuzz Giannis Antetokounmpo responded to Gilbert Arenas’ “he won a championship, cool,” comments: Giannis Antetokounmpo responded to Gilbert Arenas’ “he won a championship, cool,” comments: https://t.co/PTvQq0ylrs

"He's not even close. He doesn't understand basketball yet. He won a championship, cool. He doesn't understand how to be great," Arenas said.

In true Giannis fashion, however, he responded to Arenas' comments with class.

SiriusXM NBA Radio @SiriusXMNBA Does it bother Giannis when he takes criticism from former players like Gilbert Arenas?



Hear his candid response to @thefrankisola and @scalabrine Does it bother Giannis when he takes criticism from former players like Gilbert Arenas?Hear his candid response to @thefrankisola and @scalabrine https://t.co/Nsgif69oUf

"No, does it bother me? I'm not gonna lie, it makes me wanna work harder," Antetokounmpo said. "Do I go back home and think about it and I can't sleep? Not necessarily."

Antetokounmpo has slowly been learning how to handle specific issues. He has averaged 21.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists in his nine-year career.

The Milwaukee Bucks will make their season debut on October 20th against the Philadelphia 76ers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far