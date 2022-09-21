Video: LeBron James drains shot after shot in a training session, looks in sturdy shape for 20th season in a video by his trainer

There is no slowing down for LeBron James as he continues to hone his craft ahead of the start of his 20th year in the NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers All-Star is ready to carry his team to the next level after missing the playoffs the previous season.

LeBron's 20th year in the NBA is highly anticipated for many reasons. He is close to breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record and becoming the all-time leader in points. The scoring record remained unattainable until a few seasons ago, when James breezed past the players who scored 30,000 points.

Additionally, James and the Lakers are expected to bounce back from their abysmal 2021-22 campaign. Last season, the team finished the season as the 11th seed and missed a chance at being a play-in team. The front office's questionable roster moves are partly to blame. They formed a squad full of older veterans who are in the twilight of their careers. Their health issues didn't help the team's case either. Anthony Davis missed half of the season due to injuries, and LeBron only played 56 games because of his ankle injury.

On Instagram, NBA trainer Chris Joseph Brickley posted a video of LeBron James. The video showed that he was healthy and constantly draining shots during a workout session.

Based on the video, King James looks ready to take on the heavy task of carrying the Lakers. LeBron James will have a lot to do to get the team back in the playoff picture. If they are going to compete for the championship, James might want to double his production.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are the only sure starters for the Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers tried to tweak their roster to become title contenders during the offseason. Unfortunately, they were unable to trade away Russell Westbrook. Somehow, the team's front office decided to collect point guards. Looking at the current roster for the Los Angeles team, they have an abundance of point guards, who are mostly capable of running the Lakers' offense. Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder all have the capability to run a team's offense.

Outside of those guards, LeBron James and Anthony Davis are the two players that have a sure spot in the starting lineup. the 18-time All-Star already has experience playing with Westbrook and Schroder, so should the Lakers start Pat Beverly? But starting him over Westbrook might create a rift in the team's chemistry, and Beverley isn't a reliable shooter like Schroder and Westbrook.

LeBron James has a daunting task as he seeks to lead the Lakers back into relevancy. With the supporting cast the Lakers have, James will need more from his fellow All-Stars.

