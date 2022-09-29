Video: LeBron James reveals his favorite albums and movies of all time in a rapid-fire question session 

LeBron James is ready for his 20th season in the NBA. He seems to have a lot of gas left in his tank and is expected to have another dominant season. Even at the age of 37, the LA Lakers forward is still one of the best players in the league.

While everyone knows how good James is on the floor, some fans might not be familiar with who he is off the court. Fortunately, the four-time champion recently revealed his favorite albums and movies.

James revealed this information during Lakers Media Day, and unsurprisingly, he's a big fan of one of the best movies of all time. James also picked albums by Nas and Jay-Z as his favorites.

LeBron James picks Nas and Jay-Z albums as his favorites

During Media Day, LeBron James was asked about his favorite things, including food, tattoos, sneakers and more. He was also asked to pick his favorite albums and movies.

James picked "It Was Written" by Nas and "The Black Album" by Jay-Z as his all-time favorite albums.

James is close to both artists, which is why it's not surprising that he picked their albums. The superstar even quoted their lyrics numerous times, showing that he's a big fan and listens to their songs frequently.

In 2021, LeBron James appeared in the music video for "Brunch on Sundays" by Nas.

When it comes to Jay-Z, the 18-time All-Star has a long history with the rapper. The two have known each other for a long time and James has been mentioned a couple of times in Jay-Z's songs.

Back in 2008, Jay-Z sampled Too Short's "Blow the Whistle" and used it to diss DeShawn Stevenson, a player who had beef with James. The diss track was truly epic and it showed how close James and Jay-Z were.

James' favorite movies of all time

Back in 2017, LeBron James was spotted reading "The Godfather," a popular crime novel by Mario Puzo. The superstar claimed to have watched the movie adaptation six times.

It turns out that "The Godfather" and "The Godfather Part II" are James' all-time favorite movies.

LeBron James is a big fan of "The Godfather" movies.

The amazing cast led by Marlon Brando, Al Pacino and James Caan did a fantastic job and made "The Godfather" movies very popular. The first movie came out in 1972, with the second one coming out two years later.

Even five decades after its release, "The Godfather" is still one of the most popular movies of all time. It's not surprising that James ranks it so high.

