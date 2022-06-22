Video: Michael Jordan blatantly rejects a fan's plea for a picture after fan spots him accidentally while waiting for LaMelo Ball

In a video that went viral on "Overtime," Michael Jordan seems to decline a fan's request to take a picture with him. The fan accidentally ran into Jordan while looking for Hornets star guard LaMelo Ball.

Michael Jordan ruled basketball in the '90s. However, his recent fame, despite almost no exclusive public appearances except those at Charlotte Hornets games, can be attributed largely to Netflix's "The Last Dance."

In more ways than one, Michael Jordan reminded the greater public about his expansive influence on the game of basketball. Since the release of the docu-series, his presence in the NBA has been rejuvenated.

Jordan is widely considered to be the greatest basketball player to have ever played the game.

The future for Michael Jordan and the Hornets

LaMelo Ball is the most promising prospect the Hornets have had in quite some time. At 6-foot-7, Ball boasts size, shooting and extradordinary playmaking potential.

After becoming a perennial bottom five team with James Borrego, the Hornets look to switch things up. Should Michael Jordan hire Mike D'Antoni, their two franchise players in LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges will likely have more offensive freedom.

Mike D'Antoni has a reputation as a coach who focuses on small-ball, fast-paced games. This benefits a player like Ball in ways that have not been explored yet. Jay Williams put it best when he talked about D'Antoni opening Pandora's box for Ball:

"I'll be honest, some teams, Mike D'Antoni's not a good fit there, but in Charlotte, the way LaMelo Ball plays, this year averaging 20 points, 7.5 assists per game, he's a willing passer, he gives you hockey-assists, he's a prolific scorer.

"The way he can open up the offense and speed up the tempo of the game, I'm just trying to telling you, I'm getting my popcorn ready, if that happens, I'm already a Charlotte Hornets fan to a degree because of LaMelo Ball, I will be a bigger Charlotte Hornets fan."

The Hornets have had two postseason appearances in the last decade. In 2015-16, the team with Kemba Walker and Jeremy Lin reached the playoffs, but lost in the first-round (to their credit, it was a seven-game series).

In 2013-14, Kemba Walker, Al Jefferson and Gerald Henderson led the team to a postseason appearance, which resulted in a first-round sweep.

Since drafting LaMelo Ball in 2020, the Hornets have made the play-in tournament twice.

