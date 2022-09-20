Video: Philadelphia Eagles star Darius Slay hands football to James Harden after key interception

Philadelphia 76ers star guard James Harden may be the happiest NFL fan after getting handed the souvenir of a lifetime. Harden had the best seat during the Philadelphia Eagles' win over the Minnesota Vikings and it got better during the third quarter.

Still enjoying the offseason, the Sixers star attended the Eagles' game against the Vikings. The entire game was in the favor of the Eagles. With 10 minutes left in the third quarter, the incredible defense of Eagles' cornerback Darius Slay was key for their win.

After the opposing team's quarterback, Kirk Cousins, attempted a pass, Slay was quick to get in the middle of it. After the interception, the NFL player ran towards where Harden was sitting and gave him the football.

It didn't end with a handover. After the game, Darius Slay made sure that Harden got his souvenir authenticated. Both Philly stars met after the game and Slay was generous enough to sign the football the handed over to Harden.

The Philadelphia Eagles will play against the Washington Commanders on Sept. 25.

James Harden is more willing to win now more than ever

James Harden got involved in a drama that focused primarily on Ben Simmons. After wanting out of Brooklyn, Harden immediately found a new team that wanted his services. He impressed in his first few games for the Sixers. However, as the season progressed, the 10-time All-Star struggled to find consistency and was held responsible for the team's losses on several occasions.

During the 2022 postseason, James Harden registered one of his lowest numbers in the playoffs. "The Beard" also struggled on the ball at times, which caused the opposing team's best defenders to target him.

Luckily for the Sixers, the seven-time All-NBA opted out of the final year of his contract. With this, Philly was able to sign veteran forward PJ Tucker. Harden's willingness to take a paycut is a testament to his winning mentality. It may not be much, but taking less money allowed the team to add more valuable pieces.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Sources: James Harden is taking a $15 million paycut for next season that allowed Philadelphia to elevate roster — with sole focus on a championship run in 2023. Harden opted out of his $47M player option and now plans to sign a new two-year deal with a player option in Year 2. Sources: James Harden is taking a $15 million paycut for next season that allowed Philadelphia to elevate roster — with sole focus on a championship run in 2023. Harden opted out of his $47M player option and now plans to sign a new two-year deal with a player option in Year 2.

Entering his 16th NBA season, Harden is still without a ring. However, the former Sixth Man of the Year's sacrifices could go a long way in helping his team achieve their targets this season. As long as Joel Embiid and others are on the same page as James Harden, this Philly squad will have a chance to compete for the title.

