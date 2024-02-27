Video of Scottie Barnes going berserk after recording 4th triple-double of the season has NBA fans in stitches: “The allegations whooping his shii”

Scottie Barnes recorded his fourth triple-double of the season in a win against the Indiana Pacers on Monday. He scored 21 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists and five blocks in the 130-122 road win. Barnes was visibly pumped up on the floor after reaching the triple-double mark in the game.

Expand Tweet

The reaction caused a stir among NBA fans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Check out the social media reactions to Barnes’ on-court demonstrative behavior.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Scottie Barnes All-Star season

Scottie Barnes has leaped in his third NBA season. He was named to his first All-Star team as an injury replacement this year. He is hitting career highs and has emerged as the face of the franchise that the Toronto Raptors are building their future around.

Barnes is averaging a career-high 20.0 points per game and has scored 30 points in a game six times this season.

He is also averaging 8.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. Both career highs. He is shooting 47.5% from the field and a career-high 34.6% from 3-point range. Barnes has also posted four triple-doubles this season.

Barnes started off his career with a promising start and has only built from there. He won Rookie of the Year in 2022 and was named to the 2022 All-Rookie First Team.

Accolades are nothing new for Barnes. He was a McDonald’s All-American in high school. He was named third-team All-ACC and ACC Freshman of the Year in 2021 at Florida State. Scottie Barnes entered the NBA Draft after his freshman season.

He was the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. The Raptors invested in him as their centerpiece as they let Fred VanVleet walk in free agency and traded away Pascal Siakam.

Scottie Barnes will need to continue his exploits if the Raptors are to make the playoffs. Toronto is 22-36 and ranked 12th in the East. They are 3.5 games back from the final play-in berth.