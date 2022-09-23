Video: Shaquille O'Neal dominated games during his high school days; the 6-7 high schooler was unguardable and wreaked havoc on teams

Shaquille O'Neal, known as a freak of nature on the basketball court, was shown dominating in high school in a thrwoback video. Being a 6-foot-7 high schooler, opposing teams couldn’t stop the then-future Hall of Famer.

Fans and players alike remember O'Neal as an unstoppable force during his playing days in the NBA. During his 19-year career, Shaq broke rims, backboards and the confidence of those who tried to stop him. The former LA Lakers star brought a different kind of energy each time he played. This allowed him to collect a ton of hardware and leave the league with a huge impact.

A video reel posted on Instagram showed the the 15-time All-Star wreaking havoc in his high school days. Not only did he show his on-court power back then, O'Neal also presented his self-confidence. When asked about the success of Cole High School, he assuredly said that he's the reason behind it.

The reel is just additional proof that O'Neal has always been an unguardable player. His talent and confidence have allowed him to become a world-class talent. He retired as a four-time NBA champion, 15-time All-Star and three-time Finals MVP and topped it all off by making it to the Hall of Fame.

Despite the difference in today's game, Shaquille O'Neal could still be an All-Star if he played today

2022 NBA All-Star Game

The NBA today is far different from when Shaquille O'Neal was an active player. Back then, teams prioritized post players doing damage on the inside and playing a slower brand of basketball. Now, defenses are more relaxed, and officials have different rules to apply. Additionally, there aren't many players who focus on posting up against defenses.

The former MVP also said that the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo plays a similar style. However, one particular aspect that differentiates both players from each other is that the Greek Freak shoots more jump shots. If O'Neal was active in today's game, it'd be a version of Antetokounmpo that doesn't shoot any jump shots.

The 1992-93 Rookie of the Year has expressed his adoration for the Bucks' star.

Looking at the games that Giannis has played, fans can see that not many have been able to slow the 2021 champion down. If no one has been able to stop the Greek Freak, who would be able to stop Shaquille O'Neal from dominating? Even if the game is more focused on making 3-pointers, O'Neal would still be highly effective in the modern league.

