Video: Shaquille O'Neal goes crazy in the crowd during a set at Tomorrowland music festival

Vibing with the crowd, Shaquille O'Neal still knows how to have a good time. Tomorrowland 2022 kicked off on July 15th. Shaq performed at the music festival.

Seeing the Los Angeles Lakers legend behind a DJ booth is normal now. Being one of the world's biggest music dance festivals, the 15-time All-Star ensured he wouldn't miss it. The Big Diesel even included the festival in his tour, Summer of Shaq.

Over the weekend, Shaq took over Boom, Belgium, as he partied with thousands of people. In a video posted on Twitter, we can see Shaq dancing with the crowd. Famous American DJ Sullivan King took over the music as Shaq danced with the people.

Not only did O'Neal watch from the stands, but he also took to the stage and recorded the crowd as they partied.

It's no surprise that O'Neal loves to have fun. Even when he's on the set of "NBA on TNT" with Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley, he always lightens the mood.

His free and easy personality has made him a fan favorite on and off the court.

Shaquille O'Neal's carefree personality has turned him into a fan-favorite

Shaquille O'Neal at the F1 Grand Prix of USA

Shaquille O'Neal was one of the most dominant players in NBA history. His opponents feared him and his fans loved every bit of how he played.

Now that his playing days are behind him, he still manages to be in the spotlight. Shaq's random acts of kindness have helped him gain recognition from younger and newer NBA fans.

Growing up with little financial security, Shaq knows how to value his well-earned NBA wealth. O'Neal has a knack for paying for other customers' purchases whenever he's out shopping.

Shaq's goodwill is a testament to his community awareness. There have been numerous stories about his generosity. O'Neal is also known for being a big tipper. The legendary big man knows how to put a smile on people's faces by helping out.

