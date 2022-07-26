Video: Shaquille O'Neal hilariously tries to drive around in New York City in a small smart car

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the most charismatic stars to have graced the NBA. Diesel's hilarious persona has been a credit to the community for the better part of two decades now.

O'Neal's charismatic and amusing style has caught the eyes of millions of observers. With his most recent antics, the ever-loving, humourous and gracious 'Shaq' has garnered millions' attention.

The four-time NBA champion recently made the rounds on the internet. The 7'1 man decided to take a ride in a smart car around New York City. The Los Angeles Lakers legend can be seen squeezing his large body into the small car, looking in an uncomfortable situation.

The former MVP can be seen doing just that in the footage obtained below.

Shaquille O'Neal post-retirement

2019 AT&T Slam Dunk

O'Neal is one of the most polarizing figures in NBA history. During his extensive and decorated career, O'Neal has made the news numerous times for famous and infamous reasons.

The Big Man has consistently been seen on the dance floor. He even had a dance battle against LeBron James and Dwight Howard during the 2008 All-Star game.

LeBron and Shaq had a brief battle, with both stars bringing out all the moves. It's safe to say that the 'King' was no match for Shaquille O'Neal during this specific scenario.

The past decade has seen Shaq take up a position as a member of the "NBA on TNT." Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal make a hysterical group of comics that discuss the game of basketball.

The panel members have participated in several capers and pranks during their time together. O'Neal takes the reigns with his most popular victim being foe-turned-friend Charles Barkley.

Diesel and Barkley's on-and-off-set chemistry has been a treat for observers of the trademark show. The pair have provided laughs for the audience at the expense of each other a great many times since the show debuted.

Shaquille O'Neal has also gone on to participate in numerous escapades recently. He went as far as taking up being a 'DJ.' The four-time NBA champion has taken up quite a few sought-after gigs, making quite a name for himself in the music industry.

O'Neal has been taking part in such random festivities for quite some time. Shaq's humbleness, despite the fame and greatness, has been an inspiration to many. The once perceived mean, ruthless and aggressive O'Neal has finally been provided the opportunity to showcase his true personality.

