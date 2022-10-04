Video: Shaquille O'Neal makes consecutive free throws, pulls out LeBron James' 'The Silencer' celebration as Shaqtober fest kicks off

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the most liked personalities in the NBA. His care-free nature and childlike behavior have turned the eyes of many in surprise.

Many know that Shaq was not a good free throw shooter. He only made 52.7% of his shots from the free throw line during his career. However, a recent video of Shaq making consecutive free throws caught many people's attention. After making free throws, Shaq celebrated LeBron James' iconic celebration — "The Silencer."

O'Neal even tweeted that his free throws aren't supposed to be made fun of.

O'Neal was the most dominant force in the league in his playing days. He used to wreak havoc in the paint and consistently make his defenders surrender. Shaq's game had almost no flaws, especially on the offensive side of the floor.

Despite his poor shooting, Shaquille O'Neal doesn't take it personally when people make fun of his substandard shooting from the line. Fans also loved his cameo in the movie Scary Movie 4, which highlighted his poor shooting. Watch the video below:

Shaquille O'Neal was spot on with his prediction of the Golden State Warriors last season

2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

As an NBA analyst, Shaquille O'Neal has made bold predictions over the years. Last season, when the odds were against the Golden State Warriors, O'Neal picked them to win the 2022 NBA title.

He wasn't wrong as Golden State beat Boston in six games. Klay Thompson's return was a big boost for the Warriors. With him in the team, they became offensively much stronger.

It was a huge year for the Warriors as Steph Curry passed Ray Allen as the all-time 3-point leader. The Baby-Faced Assassin was also the first winner of the Earvin "Magic" Johnson Trophy. His dominance led to Shaq believing that the Warriors were capable of winning it all, and he was correct.

The 2022-23 NBA season is about to start and it will be interesting to see who Shaquille O'Neal picks to win it all this season.

Poll : 0 votes