Video: Shaquille O'Neal shares a reel on Instagram portraying his dominant demeanor among the vets during his initial years in NBA

Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is an NBA legend because of how he dominated the league in his prime. In an era when big men were more valued, Shaq attracted more attention due to his style of play.

O'Neal will forever be associated with the NBA. Aside from the accomplishments, records and his legacy, Shaq's dominance made him a basketball icon. Drafted No. 1 by the Orlando Magic in 1992, he instantly showed everyone he belonged in the league. As a rookie, O'Neal was voted in by fans as an All-Star starter. Some veterans weren't fans of the idea of a rookie starting an All-Star game.

In an Instagram reel shared by Shaq, NBA legends Hakeem Olajuwon and David Robinson shared their thoughts about the big man for the Magic. It showed how Shaq got his revenge against the veterans who commented on his quick rise to stardom.

Although it was an All-Star game, O'Neal showed no mercy in 1994.

The 15-time All-Star introduced himself to the premier shot-blocker, Olajuwon, by finishing an alley-oop and posterizing the Houston Rockets' big man.

Robinson wasn't able to escape The Diesel during the 1996 All-Star Game. While in transition, O'Neal got the ball from Grant Hill and viciously dunked on the San Antonio Spurs' big man.

It took O'Neal time to get revenge on the two Hall of Fame centers, and it was worth the wait. It also never materialized into a personal conflict between the superstars. In the end, they were all just extremely competitive and wanted to put on a show for the fans.

Shaquille O'Neal made up a story to play better against his competition

Shaquille O'Neal may appear as a kid in a man's body most of the time. But when it comes down to showing who the boss is on the court, he could switch gears immediately. This became the case when David Robinson of the Spurs became Shaq's target for motivation.

The "beef" between the towering centers spanned over a decade, starting in 1994. O'Neal claimed that The Admiral was jealous of his talents. He thought that was why the Spurs big man outperformed Shaq on his birthday in San Antonio, O'Neal's hometown. Robinson played lights out with 36 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, six blocks and three steals.

Still in the same season, Robinson outperformed O'Neal once again to claim the scoring title for himself. The 7-foot-1 center scored 71 points and won the scoring title.

In 2001, Shaquille O'Neal published a book that told of a made-up story between him and Robinson. In the book, he said that Robinson denied him an autograph when he was in high school, and that's where his motivation to play better than David Robinson originated.

After retiring, O'Neal said that he made up a story to fuel his competitive spirit every time he faced the Spurs legend. Although it was a lie, it helped both players to put on legendary battles.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein