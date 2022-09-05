Video: 'The Answer' gives his judgment on the GOAT debate

Allen Iverson, aka The Answer, is known largely for his role in making basketball 'cool.' His love for fashion, his stylish hairdo, and overall 'swagger' are quite popular in the basketball circle.

More often than not, he was given the stick for his bravery to look and be different than what was expected from a typical professional basketball player.

AI, in a recent video, weighed in on the greatest player of all time debate, and to the surprise of many, his choice was not as expected. Iverson, as a teen, idolized Michael Jordan and had the opportunity to play against him on the court a good number of times.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



Legendary. 25 years ago today, Allen Iverson crossed up Michael Jordan as a rookieLegendary. 25 years ago today, Allen Iverson crossed up Michael Jordan as a rookie 😯Legendary. https://t.co/fWHuN3Jgdj

However, he believes LeBron James to be the greatest basketball player in the history of the league. While he shared his love for MJ in the clip, he went on to describe LBJ as the 'one.'

“As much as I love Jordan, LeBron James is the ONE," Iverson said.

Masked In LA 🎭 @MaskedInLA



-Allen Iverson on the GOAT debate



“As much as I love Jordan, LeBron James is the ONE”-Allen Iverson on the GOAT debate “As much as I love Jordan, LeBron James is the ONE”-Allen Iverson on the GOAT debate 👀🔥 https://t.co/CgC7BW8LQH

How Allen 'The Answer' Iverson fared in the league

Allen "The Answer" Iverson of the 3's Company reacts during the game against the Tri-State from the bench in week nine of the BIG3 three-on-three basketball league at KeyArena on August 20, 2017 in Seattle, Washington.

Allen 'The Answer' Iverson started and ended his career with the Philadelphia 76ers. He was drafted as the first overall pick in the 1996 NBA draft and went on to make his debut on November 1, 1996.

His rookie season was ecstatic as he finished with an average of 23.5 points, 7.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game. His amazing performance in the debut season saw him named Rookie of the Year. His sophomore season had the same outcome and his third season in the league saw him clinch his first scoring title.

From his fourth season to his retirement, he made the All-Star list and won three more scoring titles in that time. He also became the steals champion for three consecutive seasons. He was awarded the MVP title in 2001 and also got his hands on two All-Star MVP titles.

Iverson had a very successful career, but he was unable to win an NBA championship title in all 14 years in the league. However, he was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016 and is amongst the NBA greatest 75 players of all-time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy