Video: “The day I signed, Kobe said, ‘You family now’” – LeBron James reveals a private message received from Kobe Bryant accepting him as a member of Lakers family

When LeBron James signed with the LA Lakers in 2018, he looked every bit the next great player to join one of the top franchises in NBA history.

Still, many wondered if it was the right move. LBJ was a sensational player, but the Lakers have had some of the game's iconic players wear their purple and gold. However, the team's last headliner welcomed him with open arms.

In a clip from the Hulu documentary "Legacy," about the Lakers family, James shared an interesting tidbit:

“The day I signed, Kobe said, ‘You family now."

Until that point, James had spent his career with two teams. He was originally drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003 before a tenure with the Miami Heat. James then returned to Cleveland, where he would bring the franchise their first championship. It wasn't until the summer of 2018 that James made the bold decision to join the Lakers.

LeBron James hopes to add to his legacy with the LA Lakers in 2022-23

Throughout his tenure with the LA Lakers, LeBron James has had mixed results. He's been in Los Angeles for four seasons, but has only made the playoffs twice. One produced the 2020 NBA championship. The other ended in a first-round exit in 2021. The Lakers didn't reach the playoffs in the other two years.

It's always substantial when a player brings a championship to an organization. But with playing for the LA Lakers comes high expectations every season. Those expectations haven't been met, even for a player of LeBron's status. And time is running out for the Lakers to contend with James, considering he's preparing for his 20th season.

James will try to continue to add to his legacy while wearing a Lakers uniform. In August, he signed a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension. That deal includes a player option for 2024-25, when James will be 40.

The 37-year-old forward is chasing the NBA's all-time scoring record, which is held by another Lakers legend, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. While LeBron might not make another NBA Finals appearance this year, he will still have the chance to re-write history. In doing that, the four-time champion and four-time MVP will be further cemented in league history while wearing a Lakers uniform.

LeBron averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game last season. That was the second-highest scoring average of his career.

