Video: White woman 'claiming' to be black harasses Clippers guard Norman Powell, later gets arrested as police tell her to "Shut the f**k up" on the player's Instagram live

Norman Powell&#039;s harasser was apprehended by Las Vegas Police after questioning the NBA player&#039;s citizenship due to skin color and preferred music.
Michael Macasero
Modified May 25, 2022 07:38 AM IST
LA Clippers forward Norman Powell is in Las Vegas trying to stay in shape for the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season. While taking a break from working out, the 28-year-old forward went live on his Instagram account to record the woman suddenly harassing him.

The woman insisted from out of nowhere that Powell was not an American due to his skin color and the music he listens to. Amazingly enough, the veteran NBA player kept his composure and only matter-of-factly responded to the antagonist.

Here’s how the NBA champ calmly replied to the harassment (via Unbiased NBA Fan):

“This girl is a crazy bro. She came earlier talking noise. I don’t know why she came back talking crazy, saying we’re not American, which is pretty crazy to me. How am I not American? I was born and raised here. My descendants are from Africa, yes, but I am an American. I was born here.”
Los Angeles Clippers G Norman Powell is currently being harassed by a white woman on his Instagram Live who is claiming he is "not American" because of his skin color and the type of music he's playing. https://t.co/rbPRrWwhcN

The harasser even claimed that she was a slave and that she is “black” because her name is “Howard.” How her assertions will prove to be wrong before the whole incident is over will be one of the funniest things caught on live video.

As the back-and-forth between Norman Powell and the woman went on, the NBA player’s friends were on the phone calling Las Vegas Police. The comments coming in on Powell’s Instagram Live post were both hilarious and indignant at different times.

The harassment didn’t go unnoticed as police responded to the report and apprehended the woman in question. The funniest thing during her roundup was that she turned out to be white after vigorously claiming that she was “black” and was a "slave."

The white woman in question has been apprehended by authorities and immediately started playing the victim. The police offers tell her to "Shut the f*ck up." Norman Powell seems to be in good spirits after the incident: "Vegas be lit!" https://t.co/7XuZgMVqgc

While handcuffed by the police, the obscenities coming from her mouth were something. A police officer, who had had enough of the venom, told her to:

"Shut the f**k up!"

Norman Powell will be a vital piece for the LA Clippers with a fully healthy Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

Norman Powell is bound to make the LA Clippers stronger next season. [Photo: Los Angeles Times]
The LA Clippers doubled down on their strength at the wing position by acquiring Norman Powell before the trade deadline. Although he played only five games last season, he showed enough glimpses on the court that had Clippers fans excited.

Powell looked like a great fit besides Paul George in a small sample of minutes together. A five-man unit of Ivica Zubac, Kawhi Leonard, George, Powell and Reggie Jackson will be tough to deal with.

Players under contract for the Clippers next season:- Kawhi Leonard - Paul George- Norman Powell- Luke Kennard - Reggie Jackson- Robert Covington - Terance Mann- Marcus Morris- Ivica ZubacThe Clippers healthy are dangerous. 👀🔥
The NBA next season will only be stronger, so having a versatile and lengthy forward will help the Clippers. This year’s playoffs have shown how a team could use someone like Powell.

Head coach Ty Lue almost dragged the heavily under-manned Clippers to the playoffs. A healthy unit will only be a problem for the rest of the league.

