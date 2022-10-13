Video: "Yo Bron, I appreciate that, you saved my life that day." - Carmelo Anthony shares an incident where he was saved from drowning by LeBron James

Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James have known each other even before they were stars in the NBA. Being drafted during the same year and often being compared to one another, their friendship has blossomed over the years.

In a video posted on Twitter, Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade reminisced about the time when LeBron James' heroics saved one of their lives. On one occasion during a trip, the three All-Stars witnessed James' valiant efforts to save Anthony from drowning in the ocean.

"I look up, the current is taking me in the middle of the ocean, like opposite from the boat," Anthony said.

"Then, I see. I look up at the boat, and I see Bron jumped off the the boat like he's MacGyver."

👻2XxX🎃 @2xgocrazy2



"He saved my life" Carmelo Anthony talks on LeBron James"He saved my life" twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Carmelo Anthony talks on LeBron James"He saved my life" twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/xLZePGl6yv

"He was bringing me back with one arm. He's swimming with the other arm and carrying me in one arm... Yo Bron, I appreciate that, you saved my life that day. Them little flippers wasn't working for me."

Anthony drowning was the behind the scenes story of the famous banana boat photo. Although Melo wasn't in the banana boat photo, Wade and others have confirmed that he was part of the gang that went to the Bahamas in 2015.

Basketball Forever @Bballforeverfb Here's LeBron James, Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabby Union on a banana boat in the Bahamas. http://t.co/t7eFG3CrWF Here's LeBron James, Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabby Union on a banana boat in the Bahamas. http://t.co/t7eFG3CrWF

While the stars had a great time riding the banana boat, the story revealed by Melo and Wade years later took everyone by surprise. One thing is for sure though, LeBron James will perform a MacGyver just to save the lives of the ones he's close with.

Which teams could use Carmelo Anthony's services?

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns

The 2022-23 NBA season is nearing its start and Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent. He's not the same player as he once was, but his experience and veteran leadership could be useful for other teams. Here are some of the teams that could consider signing him.

Chicago Bulls

Milwaukee Bucks v Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are one of the top teams in the NBA right now. But they recently took a hit when it was reported that Lonzo Ball was sidelined due to injuries. Melo's scoring abilities could give the Bulls a boost offensively.

Phoenix Suns

Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns - Game Seven

After the Phoenix Suns promoted Cameron Johnson, it's clear that they won't have a reliable leader off the bench. That responsibility could be taken by Carmelo Anthony if the Suns decide to sign him. His ability to score on command will help the team relax a bit when the starters are sitting on the bench.

New York Knicks

New York Knicks v Washington Wizards

Signing Carmelo Anthony won't boost the New York Knicks' chances at winning the 2023 championship. However, it will give Knicks fans a reason to watch the team's home games again. Anthony's presence will improve the team's revenue. Plus, who wouldn't want to see Melo back in the Garden?

Poll : 0 votes