Video: “You wasn’t born on my day 1” - Chris Paul hilariously roasts young Suns fan for claiming he has been a fan since his NBA debut

Chris Paul joked with a young fan for claiming he had followed his career since his NBA debut. Paul and the fan interacted with each other after clicking a selfie. The fan then said:

"I've been your fan since Day 1"

CP3 didn't miss out on the opportunity to point out to the young fan that he probably wasn't even born when Paul debuted in the league.

"Since Day 1? You wasn't born on my Day 1"

Here's a clip of the interaction:

Overtime @overtime



CP3: “You wasn’t born on my day 1”



(via jessielunchbox/TT) Suns fan: “I’ve been a fan since day 1”CP3: “You wasn’t born on my day 1”(via jessielunchbox/TT) Suns fan: “I’ve been a fan since day 1”CP3: “You wasn’t born on my day 1” 😭😭😭 (via jessielunchbox/TT) https://t.co/4Nxj3FpIlw

Chris Paul debuted in the league in 2005. He has spent 17 years in the NBA. The fan he was interacting with seemed like he had just entered his teens. The Phoenix Suns star may have a point there.

Paul is still an effective player at this stage of his career. The 37-year-old is among the best point guards in the NBA. He competes against several young guards who probably followed his career during his prime years with the LA Clippers.

Chris Paul and Phoenix Suns enter an exciting offseason

Chris Paul has been successful with the Phoenix Suns. He turned them into perennial contenders, leading them to an NBA Finals appearance in 2021. The Suns also recorded their best regular-season record under his leadership this year, 64-18.

The Suns were the favorites to retain their conference title this season. However, they endured a Game 7 loss in round two against the Dallas Mavericks. The Suns blew a 2-0 and 3-2 series lead, losing the Game 7 tie at home by 30+ points. Phoenix hopes to bounce back with a strong season.

The Phoenix Suns have an exciting offseason ahead of them. They have the best odds of acquiring Kevin Durant, who placed them on his list of preferred destinations. Reports suggest the Nets want Devin Booker included in a potential deal. However, the Suns are expected to decline that demand.

azcentral sports @azcsports Brooklyn Nets continue contact with Suns but aren't rushing Kevin Durant trade rssfeeds.azcentral.com/~/701632568/0/… Brooklyn Nets continue contact with Suns but aren't rushing Kevin Durant trade rssfeeds.azcentral.com/~/701632568/0/…

Durant wants to join the Suns to play alongside Booker. On top of that, the Suns offered their franchise cornerstone a supermax deal this offseason, shutting down talks of moving him.

Evan Sidery @esidery



Suns = -125

Raptors = +250

Nets = +800

Warriors = +1400 The latest Kevin Durant odds update via @DraftKings Suns = -125Raptors = +250Nets = +800Warriors = +1400 The latest Kevin Durant odds update via @DraftKings:Suns = -125Raptors = +250Nets = +800Warriors = +1400

Phoenix may have to part ways with one of their best defensive players, Mikal Bridges. It will be a tough pill to swallow, considering how crucial he has been to their success over the past two seasons.

Nevertheless, the idea of acquiring Kevin Durant elevates their chances of winning the NBA title. It could also mean Chris Paul winning his much-awaited first ring.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far