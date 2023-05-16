"Views LeBron as an outsider" - Skip Bayless believes LeBron James doesn't have Lakers fans' allegiance

LeBron James joined the LA Lakers in 2018 to continue the legacy of the organization in the footsteps of greats like Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabar, Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant.

James is in his fifth season with the Lakers, winning the 2020 championship and passing Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time scoring king. He's currently facing the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals after the Lakers started the regular season with a 2-10 record.

Nevertheless, on "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Skip Bayless trotted out an oft-used perspective on the 19-time All-Star's tenure with the Lakers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"There's still a large segment of Laker Nation that views LeBron as an outsider," Bayless said, "like he's just come in late career to cherry pick another ring if he can as a Laker and you're not one of ours."

Bayless said that the LA Lakers' fanbase hasn't fully accepted LeBron James into the franchise's storied history. Co-host Shannon Sharpe, a Lakers fan, said that the organization wouldn't even be in a position to reach the NBA Finals without the arrival of the superstar forward.

James' arrival in Los Angeles brought back superstardom in the city as it doesn't get any bigger than LeBron James donning a purple-and-gold jersey. Coupled with the Lakers' acquisition of LeBron, they were in position to land Anthony Davis in 2019 with the vision of a dynamic one-two punch leading them.

During the two stars' first season together, they finished first in the Western Conference and captured the championship in six games against the Miami Heat. Now, they are four victories away from reaching the NBA Finals again.

LeBron James closes out second-round series against the Golden State Warriors in six games

LeBron James led the way with 30 points on 10-for-14 shooting, including 2-for-3 from 3-point range, along with nine rebounds, nine assists and two steals in the Lakers' 122-101 Game 6 win.

By securing his 2,509th playoff rebound during the game, LeBron passed Shaquille O'Neal for fourth all time in postseason rebounds. It was the cherry on top of his incredible closeout performance.

"He had his fingerprints all over the game," Lakers coach Darvin Ham said.

Poll : 0 votes