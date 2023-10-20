“That’s really it”: ‘Villain’ Dillon Brooks declares Victor Wembanyama's 7-foot-3 frame is 'only' key takeaway

Dillon Brooks isn't impressed by Victor Wembanyama. While many fans, analysts, and NBA players have been blown away by the flashes of brilliance shown by the French superstar, Brooks isn't among them. The outspoken and often provocative standout believes that the only key takeaway from Wembanyama's game is his long frame.

Heading into the 2023-24 NBA season, it's no secret that expectations are at an all-time high for Victor Wembanyama. After being one of the most highly sought-after prospects in recent memory, Wembanyama found his rhythm in his second summer league game.

When the preseason began earlier this month, it didn't take long for Wembanyama to show why he was such a highly touted prospect. Between his ability to push the fastbreak and cover an incredible amount of distance on defense, Wembanyama seems to be a force to be reckoned with.

With Dillon Brooks and the Houston Rockets recently colliding with Wembanyama and the Spurs in the preseason, Brooks had his first glimpse of Wembanyama. Following the game, Brooks spoke to reporters to share his thoughts:

"He's tall, that's really it."

Kendrick Perkins' view on Victor Wembanyama pales in comparison to Dillon Brooks

When Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs competed against Brooks and the Houston Rockets this week, it was the Spurs who came out on top. In just 21 minutes, Wembanyama managed to score 15 points while also hauling down six rebounds.

Although Brooks may not have been too impressed with his recent performances, NBA veteran Kendrick Perkins has a different view. As he recently explained while discussing the start of the upcoming NBA season, he believes Wembanyama is the future of the NBA.

Speaking on ESPN, he shared his thoughts on the recent gameplay of the standout rookie:

"Victor Wembanyama is going to be the best player in the league on both ends of the floor in the next three years. ... We're talking about a 7-4 version of Kevin Durant offensively. There's nothing he can't do. Defensively, we've never seen anything like him.

In the past, Perkins has questioned the abilities of Wembanyama, previously stating that he wouldn't be able to keep up with the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo. As to whether Dillon Brooks has a similar change of heart, only time will tell.