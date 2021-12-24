Watch: Vince Carter explodes for 51 points over a Shaquille O'Neal and Dwyane Wade-led Miami Heat, 16 years ago on this day

On this day in 2005, Vince Carter suited up for the New Jersey Nets and exploded offensively against the Miami Heat in a star-studded matchup. The Miami Heat boasted a roster that had a duo of Shaquille O’Neal and Dwyane Wade. Vince Carter had star point guard Jason Kidd and forward Richard Jefferson alongside him.

The fans in attendance witnessed Vince Carter’s amazing ability in scoring through contact. Carter pierced his way through the Miami Heat’s defense, scoring 51 points from 13 field goals.

After a slow first half, Vince Carter scored 37 points in the second half, including two shots from beyond the arc. Carter drew a ton of fouls in the matchup, scoring 23 points from the free-throw line. Vince Carter set a record that night for most free throws made in a quarter, with 16 in the fourth.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife 16 years ago today, Vince Carter dropped 51 PTS (23/24 FT) on Wade, Shaq & the Miami Heat! 16 years ago today, Vince Carter dropped 51 PTS (23/24 FT) on Wade, Shaq & the Miami Heat! https://t.co/RwZx1uiQF6

Vince Carter scored more points than Shaquille O’Neal and Dwyane Wade’s combined 41 points, as Dwyane Wade struggled to find the bottom of the net, shooting only 20% from the field.

The New Jersey Nets beat the Miami Heat 95-88, owing to a high-scoring third quarter.

Vince Carter took control and dominated the night and Miami Heat coach Pat Riley acknowledged his performance by saying:

“Basically, one guy beat us. Vince was unbelievable.”

Vince Carter loved playing against the Miami Heat

Later in the season, Vince Carter had another strong outing against the Miami Heat.

On Feb. 4, 2006, Vince Carter recorded his only triple-double of the season. He led the Nets in scoring with 28 points, adding to his contribution with 13 rebounds and 10 assists. The Nets were defeated 105-92 despite Dwyane Wade scoring 31 points.

The Nets-Heat clashes were always highly entertaining, with both teams being physically strong.

Vince Carter had a long career in the NBA, playing until he was 43 years old. Carter played for eight different franchises in his 22 seasons but will mostly be remembered for the time he spent with the Toronto Raptors and New Jersey Nets. The style of play and explosiveness Vince Carter brought to the league was special.

In the 2005-06 season, Vince Carter missed only three games, averaging 24.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. Throughout the season, he scored 30 or more points in 16 games.

The New Jersey Nets finished the regular season in fourth place, with a 49-33 record. The Nets played against the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs, giving them a 2-1 lead after Game 3. Vince Carter averaged a double-double with 31 points and 10.5 rebounds in the last three games of the series, helping the Nets seal the series 4-2.

K. Derick Deon. @KDDeon @TheWillBaldwin @JustEsBaraheni You should peep the tapes of Vince Carter on Alonzo Mourning during the Nets vs Heat series in 2006. I think he actually ended up dunking on him twice too and none of those playoff dunks were even his best dunk on Alonzo. Wild. @TheWillBaldwin @JustEsBaraheni You should peep the tapes of Vince Carter on Alonzo Mourning during the Nets vs Heat series in 2006. I think he actually ended up dunking on him twice too and none of those playoff dunks were even his best dunk on Alonzo. Wild. https://t.co/Xu6Z1qY1Lw

Vince Carter matched up with the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

In the regular season, he proved to be a handful for the Heat to defend, and this series was no different.

Also Read Article Continues below

In five games, Vince Carter put on a scoring exhibition, averaging 30.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists. But the Nets could turn only Game 1’s result in their favor. The Nets lost four consecutive games after winning Game 1 by a 12-point margin. The Miami Heat won the series 4-1 and were eventually crowned champions after beating the Dallas Mavericks 4-2 in the 2006 NBA Finals.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein