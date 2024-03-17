Virgil Van Dijk finds inspiration from LeBron James’ iconic motto amidst landmark Liverpool campaign

As Premier League club Liverpool finds itself in a critical stage in Jurgen Klopp’s final season at the club, captain Virgil Van Dijk spoke about deriving inspiration from LeBron James.

With Liverpool currently fighting for three more trophies after having already won the Carabao Cup this season, Van Dijk shared how he takes inspiration from the iconic ‘Strive for Greatness’ motto. The phrase was coined as part of James’ collaboration with Nike, back in 2011.

The Dutch International called the phrase ‘perfect,’ and spoke about using it to maximize the output in his own life:

“That phrase he uses is perfect. I definitely try to follow that because I want to achieve the most I can in life and get the maximum out of myself, the team and the position we are in. We are in a good place to do that this season."

He added:

"I saw the billboard this week (of him and James) and it is amazing. I like basketball. I look at all the top athletes at the highest level because I feel like they are role models for their team and community and there are so many things you can learn.”

Van Dijk also talked about other athletes who inspire him. This included some stellar names like Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Tom Brady:

“The way they conduct themselves on the pitch or on court, also what they do in order to be great. There is LeBron, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Tom Brady — I could name so many. I like to listen to these guys and learn how they dealt with being at the top — dealing with difficult moments but also good moments.”

Fenway Sports Group bought Liverpool for close to £300m in 2011. NBA legend and LA Lakers superstar LeBron James bought a minority (2%) stake in Liverpool back in 2011 and has since become a co-owner alongside FSG.

LeBron James was frustrated after latest run of losses

While LeBron James continues to act as a source of inspiration for athletes, the 38-year-old is currently in the midst of a difficult season for the Lakers. The inaugural In-Season tournament champions have slumped to 10th in the Western Conference off the back of two consecutive losses.

The Lakers recently lost to the Warriors 121-128 despite James registering 10 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in the game. Anthony Davis played for just 12 minutes, resulting in their second loss in three days. Earlier, the purple and gold had lost to the Sacramento Kings for the fourth time this season.

With the victory, the Kings have now recorded nine wins in 10 games against the Lakers since the 2021-22 season. The LA Lakers were seen as potential title contenders at the start of the season but have continued to leak easy losses. Much has been down to fitness concerns of Anthony Davis, as the team looks in severe need of an improved run, barring which a Playoff spot might be in jeopardy.