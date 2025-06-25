VJ Edgecombe’s custom NBA draft look designed by his brother is a deeply personal tribute

NBA prospect VJ Edgecombe made sure to look sharp ahead of one of the biggest nights of his basketball career. Edgecombe has the chance to be a top-five pick on Wednesday in the first round of the 2025 NBA draft.

Before the main event, the former Baylor star showed off his all-black outfit for the night. Edgecombe proudly displayed the suit, saying his brother designed it. The look also paid homage to their Bahamian heritage.

"All black, my brother designed it for me," Edgecombe said on NBA Today. "My whole suit designed by my brother, got the little Bahamian flag... little jewelry."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ahead of draft night, Adidas announced it had signed Edgecombe to a multi-year shoe deal, confirmed by NBA insider Nick DePaula.

“This is a family, and I’m going to keep doing whatever I can do within that to help grow the brand,” Edgecombe was quoted as saying.

Expand Tweet

Everything has gone well for the prospect over the past few weeks. All that’s left is to hear his name called tonight by Commissioner Adam Silver.

There is speculation that the Sixers will use their No. 3 pick to select VJ Edgecombe over their original top target, Ace Bailey.

VJ Edgecombe made a strong impression on the Sixers during his pre-draft workout

During the days leading up to the NBA draft, VJ Edgecombe participated in workouts with several teams. According to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, the 6-foot-5 guard worked out for the Sixers and made a “strong impression” on Philadelphia’s front office.

While Givony noted that Edgecombe appeared nervous and didn’t shoot particularly well in the one-on-one workout setting, his presence in interviews and meetings left a lasting impact.

"While sources say Edgecombe appeared nervous during his private workout in Philadelphia and did not shoot the ball particularly well in an unnatural one-on-one setting, he made a strong impression in interviews and meetings, something the front office values more highly," Givony wrote.

Givony added that Edgecombe’s fit with the Sixers’ backcourt of Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain may not be seamless. However, Edgecombe’s athleticism and explosiveness hint at star potential. The ESPN analyst also said the guard has shown the ability to be an excellent passer, shooter and defender.

During his college career, Edgecombe appeared in 33 games, averaging 15 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.1 steals per game. He was Baylor’s second-leading scorer behind Norchad Omier. The dynamic guard could bring a burst of athleticism to the Sixers if they choose to draft him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.