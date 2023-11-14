“Vroom Vroom” - LeBron James makes F1 star Esteban Ocon’s day, Charles Leclerc misses out

LeBron James was out of Sunday's win against the Portland Trail Blazers due to a left calf contusion, but he was busy off the court. The LA Lakers legend and all-time league scoring leader met Formula 1 players Esteban Ocon and Charles Leclerc, who were in attendance for the game.

Ocon and Leclerc headed to the United States, where the F1 championship's second-to-last race will be held this weekend in Las Vegas, where F1 returns for the first time since 1982.

The two drivers didn't miss the chance to move to LA and watch the game, even though LeBron James was eventually unable to play.

However, the "King" met with Ocon and Leclerc and took to social media to share the image, using the caption "Vroom Vroom".

The three men met backstage after the game, with Esteban Ocon handing LeBron James a helmet.

"I got a little something for you," Ocon told James. "I didn't know I would meet you, otherwise I would have brought mine," LeClerc told the four-time NBA champion.

It seems like Ocon was ready to meet up with the NBA star, but Leclerc didn't expect to meet 'The King' and missed out on presenting him with a gift as Ocon did.

LeBron James uses title chase as motivation in Year 21

LeBron James continues to make history in the NBA and is now in his 21st year in the league. The all-time scoring leader is under contract with the Lakers through the summer of 2025 and wants to continue to fight for his fifth NBA championship before retiring.

As he recently told the media, the chase for another NBA ring is one of the things that motivates him in Year 21.

"I just think for one, it’s just my motivation to continue to be as great as I can be and solidify what I want to do in my career and still seeing that Larry O’Brien Trophy in my mind on a daily basis. So, that’s one of the best four moments of my career, being able to hoist up that trophy. So, that’s motivation alone," James told media, via the Los Angeles Times.

"But also wanting to be legendary in this game and let my game speak for itself long after I’ve played. But this team has motivated me as well. Coming to practice every day, seeing the guys go to work every day, challenging each other, trying to get better every day. Implement what we want to do. And so, that’s been motivating as well."

LeBron James is a four-time NBA champion, a four-time Finals MVP, and a four-time regular-season MVP. He is also the all-time scoring leader in the league and a 19-time All-Star.

James is also in the conversation of the greatest of all-time (GOAT), along with the legendary Michael Jordan, so another championship could further cement his legacy.