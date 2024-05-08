“W for France” - Dwight Howard hails praise for Rudy Gobert on bagging 4th DPOY, lauds Victor Wembanyama as runner-up 

History was made when Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was named the 2023-24 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, becoming only the third player to win the award four times in his career.

However, the announcement was met with some objection, as numerous fans believed Victor Wembanyama also deserved the honor. The results of this race, which ended in a decisive win (433 points to 245 points), ignited debate among basketball fans. Even former star and DPOY recipient Dwight Howard commented on the race, before shifting the focus to himself:

"Either way it’s a W for France I had Wemby winning but I love to see Gobert win another ! I like to see history being made and greatness being achieved ! I lost DPOY one year to someone that was 3rd team all defense while I was first now that’s a real snub but point is Wemby will be alright"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Howard, who won Defensive Player of the Year three times with the Orlando Magic, could be recalling the 2012 voting. That year, New York Knicks' Tyson Chandler took home the honors. Notably, Chandler was named to the All-Defensive Second Team, not third, while Howard finished a distant third in the voting.

The San Antonio Spurs standout acknowledged Gobert's prowess before the official announcement, but his league-leading 3.6 blocks per game led many to support his candidacy for the award.

However, a 60-loss season made it challenging for voters to favor Wembanyama over Gobert, who not only excels in advanced metrics but also anchors the NBA's top-ranked team defense this season.

Rudy Gobert and Victor Wembanyama will endeavor to compete for more DPOYs

As Dwight Howard noted, this is a historic moment for French athletes and citizens alike. The competition between two countrymen for one of basketball's most coveted individual awards underscores the significant impact that France continues to have on the sport.

The possibility of the Defensive Player of the Year award passing directly from Gobert to Wembanyama only adds to the sense of pride sweeping across France. These towering athletes, both over seven feet tall, can continue to elevate their spirits and maintain France's prominence on the global basketball stage by securing a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games this summer.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Gobert is dedicating his attention to fatherhood and leading the Timberwolves to new heights in the NBA playoffs. Expect Wembanyama to remain focused as well, as he aims to secure his place on next year's Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy.