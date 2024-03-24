"Wade sold his son to the devil" - Fans propose wild theories over Dwyane Wade's daughter's interaction with Michelle Obama

Three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya, formerly known as Zion prior to transitioning, recently interviewed former first lady Michelle Obama. One of the interview's focus points was Michelle's book, 'Becoming,' which Zaya praised.

Aside from praising the book, Zaya also took the time to ask for advice from the former first lady, specifically for teenagers who want to be themselves and flourish, much like what Michelle had done.

The clip of the interview drew some wild and brutal reactions from fans, with one wondering how Michelle would give advice regarding a situation she's unfamiliar with.

"Asking a straight woman how to be a transgender teen is wild coz how is she supposed to know?"

Others took the opportunity to share some conspiracy theories regarding the former first lady's true sexuality.

"Wow. Now the book title makes sense: "Becoming Michelle" after being born Michael...."

"Wait... did Dwyane Wade's kid just out Michelle"

"I think that's a look of I've been busted," added another, referring to Michelle's supposed secret.

Meanwhile, some people took this opportunity to infer Dwyane Wade's living situation or to simply take shots at his family.

"Wade sold his son to the devil..."

While this particular interaction between Zaya Wade and Michelle Obama drew some wild reactions, it is important to note that these are conspiracy theories.

Dwyane Wade's reaction to Zaya coming out as transgender

The topic of transitioning from male to female, while mostly accepted nowadays, is still widely divisive. Whether it's opposition to or discomfort with the topic, everyone has a reason for why they do not want to talk about it.

This is why the public's attention turned heavily to Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade when Zaya came out as transgender.

Initially, the three-time champion admitted that his child was afraid to come out to him, as per an article posted on Today. This prompted Wade to reflect on himself and why his child was afraid. Eventually, he was able to have that conversation with Zaya and the retired hooper made it known that his child has his support.

Another controversy regarding the Wades involved Dwyane's ex and Zaya's mother, Siovaughn Funches. Funches accused her ex of pressuring Zaya into becoming trans so that Dwyane can benefit from it.

The Miami Heat legend responded publicly, saying that the allegations were hurting Zaya. Wade accused Funches of using the situation to become the center of attention while also praising his daughter for persevering through her transition.