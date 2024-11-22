'Waive Gabe Vincent & sign JuJu" - NBA fans abuzz as JuJu Watkins dons custom Lakers #12 jersey

Lakers fans entered a frenzy on Thursday evening when JuJu Watkins was spotted wearing a custom Lakers jersey. On an Instagram post shared by the Lakers' account on Thursday, the USC starlet was seen posing with the 2024-25 City Edition jersey.

Featuring a gradient design that promotes the Lakers' famous purple and gold, the LA team shared images of the hometown talent with a short message.

"Homegrown - @Jujubballin's reppin' #Lakeshow" it read.

Fans flocked to the comments section and flooded it with love and praise but many directed their aim at underperforming players on the current Lakers roster and suggested JuJu should replace them instead.

A handle jpamanse called out guard Gabe Vincent and implied that Juju should be signed instead:

"Waive Gabe Vincent and sign juju" he demanded.

Others soon followed suit, attacking the former Miami Heat guard:

"Ngl I'd pick her over Gabe anytime" another fan claimed.

"Even she can replace Gabe" another commented.

Even Bronny James and D'Angelo Russell were not safe from these comments:

Fans comment on Lakers post featuring Juju Watkins

"Coming to the Lakers for dlo confirmed," one joked.

"Seen enough, play her over dlo pls" another fan added.

"She can take Gabe or Brony’s spot" trolled another.

Lakers also had LA Sparks' Cameron Brink promote new threads

USC's JuJu Watkins wasn't the only female baller who repped the 2024-25 city edition jerseys for the Lakers. Los Angeles Sparks rookie Cameron Brink was also spotted donning the same threads but with her #22 on the back.

Brink, who was selected No. 2 overall in the 2024 WNBA draft, was photographed wearing the jersey on Instagram. The Lakers' official account posted pictures of her on Wednesday with a caption reading:

"One of @la_sparks finest reppin’ LA " followed by a purple heart emoji.

The 2021 NCAA champion started her tenure with the Sparks in a positive fashion putting up 11 points, three rebounds, and two blocks in her first WNBA game. After starting all 15 games for the Sparks, Brink's first season came to an abrupt end against the Connecticut Sun due to a torn ACL in June. The 22-year-old is currently rehabbing from her injury.

