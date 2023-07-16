Walker Kessler “on track to becoming one of the top centers in the league” for Utah Jazz

Walker Kessler is coming off a promising rookie year with the Utah Jazz. Can he eventually emerge as one of the NBA's best centers?

Inside the Jazz writer Andrew Rembacz said that Kessler might not become a better defender than former Utah star Rudy Gobert but could be an outstanding NBA big man:

"Kessler may never become the defensive stalwart that Gobert was, but he's on track to becoming one of the top centers in the league."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kessler played his college ball at North Carolina before transferring to Auburn. During the 2021-22 season at Auburn, he averaged 11.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.6 blocks per game. He was also named the Naismith Men's Defensive Player of the Year, an award given to the best defender in college basketball.

Kessler was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies with the 22nd overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft and was immediately traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Bradeaux @BradeauxNBA The Rudy Gobert - Walker Kessler trade gets crazier every time I look at it.



What a fleece.

Two weeks later, he was dealt once again, heading to Utah in the huge deal that sent Rudy Gobert to Minnesota.

Last season, Kessler averaged 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game, finishing third in the NBA Rookie of the Year voting behind the Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero and Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder).

Will Walker Kessler develop into one of the NBA's top centers?

No doubt about it, Walker Kessler could turn out to be an elite NBA center in the not-so-distant future.

The 7-foot Atlanta native is already a superb shot-blocker. As a rookie, he had four seven-block games, which is incredible, earningdthe cool nickname "Blocker Kessler" for his efforts.

Kessler is a sensational rim-protector capable of both blocking and altering shots in the paint. He may not win as many NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards (three) as Rudy Gobert has, but don't be surprised if he does.

Kessler is mostly known for his play on the defensive end of the floor but could become a solid scorer, too.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



20 Points

21 Rebounds

4 Assists

2 Blocks

69% FG



Walker Kessler today:20 Points21 Rebounds4 Assists2 Blocks69% FG

He reached the 20-point mark five times last season, including 31 against the Sacramento Kings and a 20-point, 21-rebound effort against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Watch out for Walker Kessler who could go on to become one of the NBA's best two-way centers.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault