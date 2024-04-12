"Wallah, we're cooked": Lakers fans in shambles with Brandon Ingram expected to return in season finale

After an extended absence, New Orleans Pelicans star wing Brandon Ingram is reportedly expected to return for Sunday's season finale against the LA Lakers. While the news excited Pelicans fans, it left Lakers fans in shambles amid their team's pursuit of a top-eight seed.

Ingram, who has been out since March 21 due to a left knee bone contusion, has reportedly been ramping up in practice. He was ruled out for Thursday's road matchup against the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans' third-last game of the season.

However, before the contest, TNT's Chris Haynes provided an update on the one-time All-Star, noting that he's targeting a Sunday return.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The news comes as the Pelicans (47-32) are trying to stave off the Phoenix Suns (47-33) and hold on to the Western Conference's No. 6 seed. With a top-six finish, they would avoid the play-in tournament.

However, Phoenix owns the tiebreaker over New Orleans after winning their season series 2-1, putting additional pressure on the Pelicans. So, Brandon Ingram should give them a welcome boost on Sunday.

On the flip side, the ninth-placed Lakers (45-35) are looking to surpass the eighth-seeded Kings (45-34) to get two chances to make the playoffs via the play-in. They lost their season series against Sacramento 0-4, making their last two contests critical. Thus, Ingram's return puts a damper on their hopes of securing a top-eight finish.

Following Haynes' Ingram update, Lakers fans on X/Twitter reacted in disbelief, citing LA's unfortunate injury luck.

"All season long. All the top players who haven't played in a while will come back from being in a cast or in a wheelchair just to play the Lakers. It's a miracle!" @kennyng29 said.

"Becoming a joke, at this point," @JavenLFC said.

"Of course, LOL. Everyone [wants to] play against the Lakers," @Ron51416700 said.

"LMAO, it gets better and better," @Lebronin1 said.

"Every time. Can't even make it up bro," @gamerperception said.

Meanwhile, others expressed pessimism about the Lakers' chances of defeating the Pelicans on the road with Ingram back in the lineup.

"Wallah, we’re cooked," @LakeShowYo said.

It remains to be seen if Brandon Ingram will be rusty after what projects to be a 12-game absence. However, he could face a minutes restriction, as the Pelicans will likely be cautious with the 26-year-old ahead of the postseason.

Also Read: New Orleans Pelicans' 5 biggest weaknesses as NBA playoffs approach

How has Brandon Ingram fared against the Lakers this season?

Lakers fans may be concerned about the possibility of Brandon Ingram lighting them up during Sunday's season finale. However, Ingram's scoring output has been slightly below average against his former team this season.

Through three matchups against LA, the 2016 No. 2 pick is averaging 19.0 points per game on 43.8% shooting. In contrast, he's averaging 20.9 ppg on 49.0% shooting over 63 games this season.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are 2-1 against the Pelicans. So, despite Ingram's return, LA should have a good shot of emerging victorious if it locks in.

Also Read: "Golden State & Lakers are about to be in playoffs" - Former Warriors guard speculates why 7th & 8th seed will lose play-in tournament