New Orleans Pelicans' 5 biggest weaknesses as NBA playoffs approach

The New Orleans Pelicans have remained somewhat healthy this season. Fans are eager to see them perform in the postseason as they've only appeared in it once since the 2018-19 season. But before that, many should watch out for the problems the team could face.

The Pelicans are 7th in the Western Conference with a 45-31 record. They have six games left and will try to avoid the play-in tournament. New Orleans will hope that the Phoenix Suns (6th) and other lower-ranked teams chasing for the playoffs lose a few games.

With that, let's look at the five biggest weaknesses the Pelicans could face.

5 weaknesses of the New Orleans Pelicans

#5. Bench depth

The Pelicans don't have a standout player that comes off the bench. Although many would point to Jose Alvarado, he's more defensive-minded, which isn't what they need. They lack a scoring punch from the second unit. The only player who produces a high number in the scoring department that comes off the bench is Trey Murphy III.

Other than Murphy, New Orleans has no one to lean on on the offensive end concerning their bench. If they match up against a team like the LA Clippers, who have Russell Westbrook and Norman Powell coming off the bench, the starting five will have to do more work to be in the game.

#4. Rim protection

The Pelicans don't have a legitimate rim protector on their roster. Many would say it's Herbert Jones, but he has other defensive assignments on the perimeter. The team hails 4.7 blocks this season, ranking 21st in the blocks category.

Ironically, they aren't at the bottom when it comes to opponent points in the paint. The New Orleans Pelicans are fourth, with 46.3 in opponents points in the paint. Still, it could be a different story when the playoffs start and the team must address this problem before the postseason.

#3. Brandon Ingram's availability

Brandon Ingram has been out since March 22 and will likely continue to miss games as the postseason approaches. Ingram is suffering from a left knee injury and will be re-evaluated later this week, according to sources. Not having him now has been problematic for the team as they've lost four of their last seven games.

Ingram is the team's second-leading scorer and his availability is important. Aside from the fact that he's an elite scorer who could command more than one defender, he's slightly experienced in postseason action.

#2. Lack of playoff experience

The New Orleans Pelicans haven't had the best luck participating in the postseason. Even when they had Anthony Davis, the Pelicans struggled to make it to the playoffs. This could haunt them.

While the group is eager to play, not everyone has had the chance to experience deep playoff basketball. The only notable players with experience before this season are CJ McCollum, Jonas Valanciunas, Larry Nance Jr. and Ingram. Their lack of experience could be exploited by opposing teams once they figure out the difference in intensity level.

#1. Zion Williamson's health

Health has been a massive influence on the young career of New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson. Luckily for the team, he's been healthy for the majority of this season and his contributions have helped the team. But he recently hurt his hand while playing against the Orlando Magic. Later, head coach Willie Green said it wasn't serious.

Other than his health, Williamson has never appeared in the playoffs. The 2024 NBA playoffs will be his first taste of what it's like to play an intense competition in the postseason.