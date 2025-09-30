"Wanna play 82": Ja Morant declares bold resolution days after choosing to negotiate next contract without agent

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant opened up about his resolution for the new season on Monday. His bold decision comes days after making another courageous move, choosing to negotiate his next contract without an agent.Morant revealed his bold resolution when asked about his personal goals for the season during the Grizzlies’ media day. Explaining that his sole aim was to stay fit, the guard stated:&quot;My goals? to be healthy. I wanna play 82 (games).&quot;Hoping to play every game this season, multiple reports state the guard will work with a team providing financial, legal and marketing support, following his split with his agent in May.As he enters his seventh season in the league, Morant has yet to complete an 82-game season in the NBA. The guard’s best performance came during his rookie year when he played 67 games, but that number has decreased in subsequent seasons.In the 2023-24 season, Morant played just 9 games after a season-ending labrum tear in his shoulder, marking his lowest appearance total to date. There was optimism about his fitness last term, with the guard also avoiding dunks. Despite this, injuries persisted, and he appeared in 50 games for the Grizzlies.With Desmond Bane being traded to the Orlando Magic, Ja Morant will be the undisputed leader in the backcourt for the Grizzlies this season. The former All-Star will need to stay fit if Memphis is to have any chance of making a deep playoff run this term.Ja Morant becomes the first client of a new sports advisory firm run by close relativesJa Morant has switched his management team several times since entering the NBA. The guard initially signed with Tandem and Sports Entertainment as a rookie before joining Mike Miller's Lift Sports Management in 2024. He now plans to handle his own negotiations, using the services of a sports advisory firm.According to reports, the firm ILOC is run by Morant’s uncle and mother, who aim to redefine athlete management as the company seeks to move away from traditional talent management methods.&quot;We are not a sports agency; we are an athletes' advisory firm,&quot; the CEO of ILOC, Kevin Helms, said. &quot;Our goal is to provide tailored services that guide athletes and their families through every stage of their journey.&quot;Ja Morant is not the first player to break the mold; Jaylen Brown and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also negotiated their contracts without an agent.