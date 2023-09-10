“Want chicken wings, pizza and chips”: Shaquille O'Neal once hilariously claimed he doesn’t like ‘rich people food’ 

Shaquille O'Neal is enjoying his retirement from basketball. We've seen him participate in making music videos and serve as a DJ in various clubs and concerts.

O'Neal once discussed his food interests on the Stephen Colbert Show, sharing his dislike for 'rich people food'. He said he isn't the type to order caviar as an appetizer. He still considers himself to be an average Joe and would rather chow down on junk food such as chicken wings, pizza, and chips.

"I don't like rich people food," Shaq said. "Like Hors D'oeuvres. Us regular people we like chicken wings. I don't like going to these parties and the caviar. I don't like all that stuff. I want chicken wings, pizza, and chips."

Back in the prime of his career, O'Neal was one of the most dominant big men in the NBA due to his size and athleticism. However, later in his career, Shaq developed a flabby physique which eventually became a hindrance to his game.

The reason behind this development was the kind of food O'Neal loved eating. Shaq's diet mostly consisted of junk food and fast food. On the business side, "The Big Diesel" invested in a plethora of food joints and eventually opening his own restaurant to express his love for food. Unfortunately, fancy dishes aren't part of his investments.

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the richest NBA figures today

In 2023, Shaquille O'Neal's net worth remains at a substantial $400 million, firmly establishing him among the top 10 wealthiest NBA athletes. O'Neal's financial success can be largely attributed to the shrewd investments made during his illustrious basketball career, which have undoubtedly eased his transition into retirement.

One key aspect of Shaq's investment strategy is his discerning approach. He has been meticulous in selecting companies and products that align with his personal preferences.

If O'Neal doesn't have a genuine liking for a company's offerings, he refrains from endorsing or investing in it. This discernment reflects a wise approach to managing one's finances, as it ensures a strong belief in the product, increasing confidence in its marketability.

One of O'Neal's most prominent business ventures involves restaurant ownership. He holds ownership stakes in several well-known franchises, including Aunty Annie's Pretzels, Big Chicken, Five Guys Burgers, and Krispy Kreme Donuts. These restaurant investments have not only contributed to his wealth but also showcased his acumen as an entrepreneur.

While the world witnessed Shaquille O'Neal's dominance as the greatest big man in NBA history during his playing days, he is now demonstrating his prowess as a top-notch entrepreneur. His successful investments underscore his business acumen and entrepreneurial spirit, allowing him to continue thriving in the business world long after his retirement from basketball.