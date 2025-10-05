"Want a cut of Kawhi bread so bad" - NBA fans in shambles as Paul George picks Kawhi Leonard over LeBron James and Kevin Durant

Paul George showed his loyalty to Kawhi Leonard during the NBA preseason, preferring his former teammate over legends like LeBron James and Kevin Durant. George's pick had fans online in shambles, especially amid the issues Leonard and the LA Clippers are facing due to alleged salary cap violations. Speaking to Simply British Ballers in Abu Dhabi, George was asked to play a game and pick his preferred play. He initially chose Tracy McGrady over Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, Scottie Pippen and James Worthy. He then picked Julius Erving over McGrady before Kawhi Leonard was made available.George chose his former Clippers teammate and finished the game by siding with Leonard over Durant and James. PG teamed with Leonard for five seasons before leaving the Clippers in free agency last season to join the Philadelphia 76ers. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPaul George picking Kawhi Leonard made it to X, formerly known as Twitter, with some NBA fans making fun of his answer. While Leonard is a great player, LeBron James and Kevin Durant are perceived on a different level. Some fans even brought up Leonard's links to Aspiration, the company that allegedly signed him to a no-show deal. Here are some of the comments: Poororphan @Poororphan1LINKWant a cut of kawhi bread so badRubexCube1 @CoryTay36070123LINKDumb takes like this are why we put no credibility into the kobe goat conversation. PG just easily went 0-3 with 3 airballs.drew @__d_r__e__w_LINKHe got that aspiration moneyluca @4PF_LucaLINKPlease go back to being goodOlumide 〽️ @Hey__BanjoLINKDamn @Yg_Trece Kawhi must have dirt on you and the Clippers Org. Cause this is crazyKidKash202 @KidKash202LINKI swear dude purposely gives people ammo.In five seasons together as teammates, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard led the LA Clippers to the playoffs four times. They made their first Western Conference Finals in 2021 with George at the helm and Leonard out with a knee injury. They had the potential but couldn't stay healthy to have a real run. Paul George to have a new role for Sixers this seasonAfter undergoing knee surgery this past offseason, Paul George remains out for the Philadelphia 76ers. George hasn't played a game in the preseason and still has no timetable for a return. While on the sidelines, the Sixers want George to ease into his new role as a veteran. Coach Nick Nurse told PHLY Sports last week that young players like VJ Edgecombe and Justin Edwards need a mentor like PG. &quot;I sat down with Paul George for a long time the other day,&quot; Nurse said, according to Basket News. &quot;I was like, 'Listen, you are a great defensive player, and there's a lot of tricks, anticipation things, like you need to teach these guys this like quick. Teach them how to, you know, the cheat codes or whatever they are, to get them up to speed quicker.&quot;At the age of 35, George is the third-oldest player in Philly, just ahead of Kyle Lowry and Eric Gordon.