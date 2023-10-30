LaVar Ball has never shied away from controversy when he talks about the basketball careers of his sons LaMelo Ball and Lonzo Ball. He claimed a few years ago that the LA Lakers were a sinking ship. Ball added that it was his strategy that got Lonzo traded to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of the package for Anthony Davis. The CEO and founder of Big Ballers Brand asserted that his elder son’s career would only develop when he leaves the shadow of LeBron James.

The outspoken father is back at it again. He has already laid out a plan where he sees not two but three of his sons eventually playing together. Here’s what he had to say on Vlad TV about the next destination of the Ball brothers:

(3:40 mark)

“I want them all to play for the Clippers. … I don’t want to go back to the Lakers on the fact that how you dealt with Lonzo [Ball]. Let’s go to Steve Ballmer. That’s my guy. I like him [and] I like his style. My last name [is] Ball. His last name is Ballmer.

Steve Ballmer, the billionaire owner of the LA Clippers will open the $1.2 billion Intuit Dome for the 2024-25 season. LaVar Ball is hoping that LaMelo Ball and Lonzo Ball will be two of the team’s players to open the sparkling venue.

It’s worth noting that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have player options for that said season. If Leonard and George are not with the Clippers, the team will need players with star attractions. Getting the older brother may be doable, but the Charlotte Hornets superstar is another matter.

Lonzo Ball signed a four-year $80 million contract as part of a sign-and-trade deal between the New Orleans Pelicans and Chicago Bulls. The point guard will sit out this season and has a player option for next year. He could be someone the LA Clippers would be willing to get.

LaMelo Ball, however, may be out of Clippers’ reach. He signed a $205.9 million contract with the Hornets that could be worth up to $260 million. The first year of the said max deal will kick in next season. Charlotte will not be in a hurry to trade its most talented, electric and popular player.

LaVar Ball wanted Klutch Sports to negotiate a lesser deal for Lonzo Ball so the older brother could play with LaMelo Ball in Charlotte

Before LaVar Ball had dreams of one day seeing LaMelo Ball and Lonzo Ball play together in Hollywood. He envisioned watching them hoop together for the Charlotte Hornets.

Below is what he had to say about what could have been a dream scenario for him:

(2:00 mark)

“I’m like this with Klutch Sports. You’re making it look like you saved my son. Nah. I didn’t even want that deal. I wanted a lesser deal to do my move and he [agent Rich Paul] didn’t entertain that.

"It wasn’t about the price with me. I was like, ‘Yo, Klutch, if you can, do whatever you can to get my son to Charlotte even if it’s for $10 million a year. Let’s do a two-year deal worth $20 million.”

LaVar Ball added that if that happened, the Charlotte Hornets would have been a hot ticket as they could add LiAngelo Ball to the mix. Unfortunately for him, Lonzo Ball was sent to the Chicago Bulls. Still, the father is hoping beyond hope he’d get to see his sons play together for the LA Clippers in the future.