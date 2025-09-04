  • home icon
  "Wanted to be the most hated man in Philly": Paul George catches fans' flak after IShowSpeed's major blunder goes viral

"Wanted to be the most hated man in Philly": Paul George catches fans’ flak after IShowSpeed's major blunder goes viral

By Michael Macasero
Published Sep 04, 2025 10:36 GMT
&quot;Wanted to be the most hated man in Philly&quot;: Paul George catches fans&rsquo; flak after IShowSpeed
"Wanted to be the most hated man in Philly": Paul George catches fans’ flak after IShowSpeed's major blunder goes viral. [photo: @ishowspeed/IG, @sixers/IG]

NBA star Paul George met IShowSpeed, on Wednesday in Philadelphia. The YouTuber spent his day visiting some of Philly’s most popular locations and rubbed elbows with celebrities, including George and Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. Speed’s meeting with PG13 created a buzz following George’s reaction when the online streamer asked him if he was from Philadelphia.

Trending

George’s emphatic “Hell, nah” prompted fans to react:

“Nah this is insane. Dude wanted to be the most hated man in Philly.”

One fan said:

Another fan added:

One more fan continued:

Paul George was impressed by the crowd that showed up to catch IShowSpeed interacting with fans. When the social media star got into the vehicle, the Philadelphia 76ers star called him “The President."

Unfortunately for Speed, he forgot that George now plays for the 76ers after wondering why the 6-foot-8 forward was in Philly. George told the YouTuber that he is from “Cali,” but plays for the Sixers, an answer that forced Speed to cover his face in hilarious embarrassment.

Philly fans have been known to go after athletes who don’t want to be identified with the city. When Ben Simmons stayed away from the 76ers in 2021 before forcing his way out a year later, he became a favorite punching bag for Philly supporters. Some fans even harassed Simmons outside of his hotel before his first game against the Sixers.

Unsurprisingly, many who saw the viral George-Speed interaction blasted the veteran NBA star.

IShowSpeed is in the middle of a U.S. tour that began roughly two weeks ago. He previously visited Washington, Atlanta and Miami before dropping by Philadelphia.

Paul George tells IShowSpeed 76ers are healthy for next season

Paul George and IShowSpeed eventually talked about the Philadelphia 76ers, who endured an injury-riddled 2024-25 season. George confidently told the online streamer:

“We look good, bro. Yeah, we look straight. We healthy.”
Joel Embiid’s health is the biggest concern for the 76ers. In mid-August, coach Nick Nurse told talkSPORT that reports coming from Embiid’s camp were all positive. However, Nurse added that he has no idea if the former MVP will be ready for training camp.

Embiid continues to deal with a left knee injury that forced him to play just 19 games last season. He joined Eric Gordon, Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin and Jaren McCain as major contributors who played less than 40 games.

Paul George confidently told IShowSpeed that the 76ers are healthy. However, only time will tell if they will be ready as George claimed.

