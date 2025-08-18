"Wanted Jimmy to come off the bench behind dude": Draymond Green brutally mocks Heat after dealing $10,816,000 forward for 'bag of chips'

Draymond Green could not resist trolling Jimmy Butler on Friday after the Miami Heat traded Haywood Highsmith to the Brooklyn Nets. After NBA insider Shams Charania announced the deal, Green hilariously called out Butler via an Instagram story as the one responsible for the trade. The former Heat star responded that he had “nothing to do” with Highsmith moving to a new team.On Sunday, Green commented on the trade again:“Y’all (internet experts) wanted Jimmy to come off the bench behind dude, and 5 months later The Heat traded him for a bag of chips. That’s wild.”The Jimmy Butler saga started in early January. After telling reporters that he lost his “joy” playing basketball, the Miami Heat suspended him for seven games. Butler returned to play three games in the middle of that month before missing a flight to Milwaukee. The Heat suspended him for that infraction.When Butler returned ahead of Miami's game against the Orlando Magic on Jan. 27, the Heat reportedly made an announcement. Shams Charania tweeted that the team had decided to start Haywood Highsmith for Butler, prompting the former franchise cornerstone to walk out.Interestingly, Highsmith, who signed a two-year, $10,816,000 contract in 2024, had been in the starting lineup before Jimmy Butler’s beef with the Heat. It was rookie Kel’el Ware who got the nod from coach Erik Spoelstra to join the first five.The indefinite suspension only lasted for roughly a week after the Heat sent Butler to the Golden State Warriors in a multi-team trade. Six months after Butler moved to the Bay Area, the Heat traded Haywood Highsmith and a 2032 second-round pick for a 2026 protected second-round pick.Fans react to Draymond Green’s latest comments about Haywood Highsmith tradeDraymond Green’s second salvo in the Haywood Highsmith trade quickly caught the attention of basketball fans. Some promptly replied to his tweet:“Tell Mike Dunleavy to make a single offseason move before u open your mouth @Money23Green”Bones🦴 @Boness305LINKTell Mike Dunleavy to make a single offseason move before u open your mouth @Money23GreenOne fan said:Shap33 @Shap33LINKYes, after he demanded a trade, quit on the team and was coming back from suspension. Context actually matters @Money23GreenAnother fan added:Sean Barnard @Sean_Barnard1LINKThere is not a single person who honestly suggested Jimmy Butler should be benched for Haywood HighsmithOne mor fan continued:🌨️ @NotLikeRussLINKNo “internet expert” ever agreed with thatAnother fan commented:KD’s Burner 🐐 @KD_SZN7LINKAnd y’all paying 40 year old Butler $60M to put up role player stats 🤣🤣Jimmy Butler’s arrival helped spark the Golden State Warriors. Butler, Draymond Green and Steph Curry carried the Dubs to a first-round upset of the Houston Rockets.The Warriors looked poised for a deep playoff run until a hamstring injury to Curry torpedoed their chance of pulling off another surprise. They went home in five games to the Minnesota Timberwolves.Despite the success of Jimmy Butler’s trade to the Warriors, Draymond Green could not resist throwing shots at his teammate’s supposed critics.