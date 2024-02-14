"Wanted a little sexy": Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union gives insights into her unique NYFW outfit

Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union was one of the many people in attendance for New York Fashion Week. She donned a rather unique outfit for the event, and gave a scandalous reason for her inspiration.

The outfit Union was spotted in an all white "snowy" lace outfit. While at fasion week, she did a small interview to talk about the thought process that went in to this attire. Union went on to say that she "wanted a little sexy" in regards to her outfit choice for the event.

"I wanted a little sexy, something a little fresh, and I love this," Union said.

Union closed out the interview by saying she will only be attending one event at the New York Fashion Week. However, she admitted she might be making an appearance at the next Fasion Week in Europe in the coming days.

Gabrielle Union married Miami Heat legend Dwayne Wade back in 2014. The couple has one child together, a daughter named Kaavia James. Union and Wade are also the parents to children from Wade's previous relationship.

Does Gabrielle Union have her own fashion line?

While Gabrielle Union is most known for her talents as an actress, she has countless other ventures. Among her many successes is having her own fashion line.

The "Gabrielle Union line" first hit the shelves in 2017 and was a must-have for consumers. Four years later, the wife of NBA legend Dwyane Wade decided to reluanch her line with New York & Company.

Union's line features clothing attire for any and all occasions. Along with fancier pieces for a night out, there are also casual wear options to choose from. Clothes from Union's fashion line can only be found at New York & Company or Lord & Taylor.

Aside from her work in the fashion sector, Union has her hand in a lot of other projects. In the past, she made appearances in movies, TV shows and music videos.

Along with being a famous actress and entrepreneur, Union also uses her platform for good. Over the years, her and Wade have spoken out on countless issues. One group they are constantly speaking up for is the LGBTQ community. This is largely because it is something that is personal to them.

A few years back, Wade and Union's daughter Zaya came out to the world as transgender. Since then, they have been nothing but supportive and try to be advocates for the community.

