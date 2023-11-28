"Wanted to put some hands on him": Gilbert Arenas makes shocking claim amid Chris Paul-Scott Foster saga

Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul has had his battles against some of the league's best players for a long time. However, one of his greatest rivalries isn't against a player. Instead, it's against Scott Foster, an NBA referee. The two have not seen eye-to-eye for some time, and most fans speculate that Foster is preventing Paul from winning.

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas revealed that the feud between the two is more than just basketball. Paul and Foster were recently the subject of the news after CP3 was ejected by the official in a regular season game against the Phoenix Suns. Now, fans have speculated that their fight is beyond personal.

"That playoff game, against the (San Antonio) Spurs," Arenas recalled. "He went up to him and said, 'You know you haven't won against me on closeout games?' 'Like, what the f*** you telling me that for?' The league had to step in 'cause Chris Paul wanted to put some hands on him, as he should.

"Because this was such a big thing for Paul, everyone had to step in. Scott Foster wasn't on Paul's games for a long time. He wasn't allowed to ref any of his games for a long time, and all of a sudden, when they played against the Bucks in the (NBA) Finals, they were up 2-0. Game 3, they bring out Scott. Boom. Lost by 20."

Foster is notorious for extending playoff series, which is why he's called "The Extender" by many. But he often targets teams that Paul is in. So far, CP3 has lost 17 games that Foster has officiated and the veteran point guard is visibly frustrated when The Extender is the official.

Steph Curry addressed Chris Paul's ejection

During the game between the Suns and the Warriors, players were surprised to see Chris Paul get ejected. Paul fouled Kevin Durant on a defensive possession in the closing moments of the second quarter. After that, he asked Foster to explain what he did, and the two argued while Durant shot his free throws.

The situation got intense, and Foster issued a technical foul on Paul, resulting in Paul's ejection.

"I mean, I think we were down double digits already. We obviously need (Chris Paul) and his leadership and the way he manages the game," Steph Curry said. "I don't like and appreciate. I know there is history and all that. I know (Paul) talked about it, but when both the player and the ref engage in conversation, that has to kind of stay there. I told Scott (Foster) that after he ejected him.

"It's like there are certain situations where players overstep. That happens a lot. There's times you kind of know you have to back off, but when both are engaging, I don't like that. That's the part that messed with me the most watching it. Just like two guys talking, speaking their truths. Let's just play basketball."

