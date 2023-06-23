"Wanted me to take $10 million pay cut": Shaquille O'Neal felt slighted after Lakers FO low-balled him following initial $120 million contract

What could have been. Standing at an imposing 7-foot-1 and weighing 325 pounds, Shaquille O'neal had established ⁠ himself as one of the greatest big men in NBA history. His strength, skill and dominance on the court were unparalleled, ⁠ earning him the admiration of teammates and opponents alike.

While Shaq played for multiple teams throughout his career, it ⁠ was with the Lakers that he experienced the most success. He averaged an impressive 27.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.5 ⁠ blocks per game with the team. Under his leadership, the Lakers won three NBA championships ⁠ and Shaq earned an MVP title.

Despite his invaluable contributions to the Lakers organization, the team's decision to lowball him in contract negotiations proved to be a turning point. Despite all of his accomplishments and contributions to the franchise, ⁠ Shaq was left feeling slighted by the Lakers' front office.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lakers' offer: Shaquille O'Neal threatens to walk away

Shaquille O'Neal

The summer of 2003 brought a shocking twist for the LA Lakers and their star player, Shaquille O'Neal.

After years of dominating and leading the team to multiple championships, Shaq was left feeling disrespected and insulted by the Lakers' contract offer. The two-year, $21 million deal presented to him was a significant $10 million pay cut from his previous contract, signaling the organization's hesitancy to fully commit to the big man.

To O'Neal, the disappointing contract extension offer was a clear indication that ⁠ the franchise did not fully value or appreciate him. Ultimately, this led to Shaq's departure from the Lakers and ⁠ marked the end of an era in Los Angeles. While financial considerations may have played a role in their decision-making process, it left ⁠ a bitter taste in Shaq's mouth after all he had given to the organization.

For someone who had been the heart and soul of the purple and gold, Shaq's disappointment was understandable. As an MVP-caliber player, he had helped raise three championship banners in the Staples Center and had become synonymous with Lakers greatness. Feeling undervalued and disrespected, Shaq made his intentions clear.

In Shaquille O'Neal's "Uncut," he talked about his readiness to be traded, unwilling to settle for what he considered a subpar contract extension. True to his word, the following year saw O'Neal's departure from the Lakers. Refusing to sign the contract, he was ultimately traded to the Miami Heat, beginning a new chapter in his storied career.

The Lakers' failure to recognize and reward Shaq's contributions serves as a reminder that ⁠ even legendary players can be undervalued and unappreciated by their own teams.

Poll : 0 votes