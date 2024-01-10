“Wants to be a Clipper so bad”: Kevin Durant getting nostalgic about ‘special time’ with former teammates has NBA fans buzzing

Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant reminisced about his time with the OKC Thunder, specifically when he shared the court with fellow superstars and eventual NBA MVP winners Russell Westbrook and James Harden. Despite their potential, the trio never won a championship.

All three players have switched teams several times since then, with Harden even getting the chance to play with both his former OKC running mates in different franchises.

Harden and Westbrook are reunited with the LA Clippers right now for their third stint together. They recently faced off against their former teammate as they took on "KD" and the Suns in a Western Conference matchup.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After the game, "KD" discussed the time he played with the two superstars while talking to the media:

"We're never gonna forget those moments we shared coming into the league because I feel like a lot of teams, a lot of franchises in sports looked at that young team and that's something to emulate..." Durant said.

"It was a special time for me I don't know how everybody else feels about that time, it was a special, special time that I always pull back from. I always loved playing with those guys so it's good to see them have some success."

Expand Tweet

Durant's fond words for Westbrook and Harden indicate that all three players are on good terms with one another. Some fans have even interpreted this to mean that he wants to switch teams to reunite with his former OKC teammates.

Expand Tweet

They took to X and posted the following:

"Wants to be a Clipper so bad," said one of the comments.

Expand Tweet

"KD to the Clippers confirmed?" Asked another fan.

Expand Tweet

"OMG he's a Clipper," another said.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Also read: “Love when my killys bring out retros”: Kevin Durant gives props to Caleb Love's on-court vintage flair.

Kevin Durant opens up James Harden's departure from the Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant and James Harden reunited with the Brooklyn Nets to form a Big Three with Kyrie Irving, but they had a shortlived run. Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers and Durant would be sent to the Phoenix Suns shortly afterward. Meanwhile, Irving was sent to the Dallas Mavericks.

In the same press conference where he talked about their time with the OKC Thunder, Durant also spoke about how he felt when Harden was traded from the Nets:

"No doubt I was pissed about the situation," Durant said. "I'm sure he was pissed about having to move teams again."

Expand Tweet