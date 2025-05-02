Warriors announce Steph Curry update amid thumb injury woes for Game 6 vs Rockets 

The Golden State Warriors have updated Steph Curry's status to available for Friday's Game 6 against the Houston Rockets. The two-time MVP has been dealing with a right thumb splint. While Curry has played every game, there are concerns about his health, especially after a picture of his injury went viral before Game 5 on Wednesday.

Curry's swollen thumb caused panic among Warriors fans, and it was linked to his struggles in Game 4 when he shot 2-for-8 from 3. On Wednesday, he couldn't improve much, with just 13 points on 4 of 12 shots in 23 minutes, as Golden State missed the opportunity to close the Rockets in five games.

After the game, Curry said that the injured thumb isn't bothering his play, but he issued a cryptic answer when asked about how he felt.

"I don’t even know how to answer it," Curry said (h/t Warriors' beat writer Anthony Slater). "Something you are dealing with and keep it moving."

Curry will hope to find his shot in Game 6 so that the Warriors avoid playing an elimination Game 7 in Houston. The two-time MVP has recorded two 30-point games, so there's optimism that he will rediscover his rhythm in the all-important closeout contest at Chase Center.

Even Charles Barkley was shocked to see Steph Curry's swollen thumb

Much like everybody who saw Steph Curry's swollen thumb picture, Charles Barkley was also shocked. The NBA legend was in disbelief while reacting to the photo on TNT's Inside The NBA on Wednesday, saying:

"Is that his real thumb? That don't even look like a human hand."

Steph Curry must be careful in the remaining games, as the Rockets players are being physical and looking to swipe down hard. Dillon Brooks suggested that the Rockets are indeed looking to attack Curry, which is a common practice among players while looking to get an advantage against someone who is injured.

