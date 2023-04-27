The Warriors surged past the Kings on the road despite them shooting lights out from the three-point range in the first quarter, going 8-12 in the Golden1 Center.

The Warriors were 11-30 on the road in the regular season and are now 3-2 in the first round of the playoffs after clinching a nail-biter against the Sacramento Kings.

It was a Draymond Green masterpiece, coming off the bench, that steered the Warriors past the young and hungry Sacramento Kings on their home turf. Steph Curry's shot wasn't falling, he was 2-10 from the three-point range, and the Warriors needed huge efforts from multiple players to lead them past the NBA's best offense.

Kevon Looney, with a game-high 22 rebounds, including seven offensive rebounds, was all over Domantas Sabonis on the glass where the latter could only grab 10 rebounds.

Stephen Curry drove inside, as his three-point shot wasn't falling, and shot 10-15 on two pointers finishing with 31 points and eight assists. He also displayed a late dribbling exhibition, extending the shot clock before hitting a dagger and-one in the final seconds of the game.

Draymond was fired up after constant boos from the Golden1 Center crowd, as this was his return to the arena after the incident in Game 2. After a dreadful shooting night in Game 4, shooting just 3-14, Green went 8-10 from the field, finishing with 21 points, including seven assists and four steals.

Andrew Wiggins scored 20 points on 16 shots, including two steals and two blocks. Klay Thompson being in foul trouble limited him to only 32 minutes but he poured in 25 points. Jordan Poole had 10 points and six assists. Gary Payton II chipped in with 8 points and six rebounds, including four huge offensive rebounds.

The Warriors' road defense stepped up to hold the Kings to 46.7 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from the three-point range. After the Kings' red-hot streak in the first quarter, shooting 8-12 from the three-point line, they were quite disappointing after, shooting just a mere 2-24.

After their win tonight, the Warriors extended their streak to having the most consecutive playoff series with a road win of 28.

Golden State Warriors @warriors 28 straight series with a road DUB 28 straight series with a road DUB ✔️ https://t.co/XPNbEKrAzP

Game 6 is scheduled for Friday in San Francisco at the Chase Center as the Warriors look to close out the series at home. The win will send the Warriors to their seventh Western Conference semi-final in the last nine years.

