“WARRIORS DOWNFALL WE HERE”: NBA fans ecstatic as former champs fail to secure playoffs after blowout loss to Kings

The Golden State Warriors were ousted from the play-in tournament as the Sacramento Kings secured their survival with a commanding 118-94 win on Tuesday night.

The Kings sought redemption for last year's Game 7 defeat at home against the Warriors in the first round. They exhibited a sharper performance, showing agility in retrieving loose balls against the seasoned Warriors. This victory stands as one of the most significant triumphs for the franchise in over two decades.

NBA fans took to X to share their reactions after the mighty Warriors were officially removed from playoffs contention, with one fan notably tweeting:

"WARRIORS DOWNFALL WE HERE"

Another fan tweeted that the dubs are officially no longer considered a dynasty and have now fallen to an average standard.

@martinmoove tweeted that the team is no longer competitive and Steph Curry should leave the team for the Boston Celtics.

@DivvyBet tweeted that the loss marked the end of an era.

"End of an era man"

@monte_burner found the loss hilarious, tweeting:

"HAHAHA GN BI**H"

@WittyCollector pointed out that Warriors forward Klay Thompson's performance was subpar, and he was already in off-season mode.

"Klay said, I'm ready for the off-season."

How the Sacramento Kings dominated the Golden State Warriors?

After breaking an NBA record 16-year postseason drought last season, Sacramento now has the opportunity to return to the playoffs as the eighth seed in the Western Conference. They will face New Orleans on Friday night in their quest to advance further.

Golden State's defeat marks their exclusion from the playoffs for the third time in the last five seasons, with two eliminations occurring in the play-in tournament. Golden State's performance was marred by 16 turnovers, conceding 15 offensive rebounds, and an abundance of open 3-point shots. This portrayal starkly contrasts with the dominant image of the team that clinched four titles from 2015 to 2022.

Klay Thompson endured a frustrating night, missing all 10 of his shots from the field, while Steph Curry, despite scoring 22 points, lacked sufficient support. Throughout the game, Curry faced relentless pressure from Keon Ellis, limiting his effectiveness.

Undrafted player Ellis, who remained on a two-way contract until February, contributed 15 points alongside his formidable defensive performance. Harrison Barnes recorded 17 points, while Domantas Sabonis secured a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds for Sacramento.

In the first quarter, Murray drained four 3-pointers, propelling the Kings to establish a commanding 16-point lead, before Warriors came back strongly to make it 54-50.

Throughout the fourth quarter, Sacramento maintained their advantage, prompting fans to chant 'Light the beam!' in celebration during the final minutes.

