Warriors fans berate Steve Kerr after backing decision to play Steph Curry 29 minutes: "SABOTAGING THE TEAM"

Golden State Warriors fans are not happy with coach Steve Kerr following the team's 114-110 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. They were upset that Kerr only played Steph Curry for 29 minutes, which might have been the difference maker in the game.

Curry finished with 31 points in limited playing time and could have scored more had he played more than 29 minutes. It was a tough loss for the Warriors given that they're just one game ahead of the surging Houston Rockets in the Western Conference.

Kerr defended his decision to not overplay Curry, who has been calling out the team for the last couple of games. Golden State has a tough schedule coming up with four more road games before heading back home to the Chase Center for the final stretch of the season.

A lot of Golden State Warriors fans expressed their frustrations with Steve Kerr. Some even claimed that Kerr might be sabotaging the team because the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves was winnable.

One fan wrote:

"HE IS A DOUBLE AGENT TRYING TO SABOTAGE THE TEAM. PLEASE FIRE HIM."

Another had a perfect question for Kerr:

"So all the other star players can play more than 30 minutes with no issues but the most conditioned player ever can't?"

One fan defended Kerr and was hoping that the Warriors would win their next four games:

"Kerr clearly counted this as a loss and is trying to win the next 4 or at least 3 of them."

Here are other memes and reactions on X to Kerr's coaching decision to not overplay Steph Curry:

Steve Kerr's explanation for not overplaying Steph Curry

Steve Kerr played Steph Curry (left_ just 29 minutes in close loss to the Timberwolves.

In his postgame interview, reporters asked Steve Kerr about his decision to limit Steph Curry's minutes on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Kerr explained that limiting Curry's playing time has always been the plan, especially with the way they have been playing over the past couple of weeks.

Kerr added that he didn't want to overplay Curry in an important stretch of the season. He also dismissed the notion that the Golden State Warriors could have won the game had the two-time MVP been on the floor more.

"We were trying keep him around 30," Kerr said. "We're trying to get him as much rest as we can after playing him a lot of minutes, played him 35 two days ago.

"As long as we're hanging in there then we we wanted to limit the minutes a little, not overplay him. ... If you want to say that him playing 30 minutes instead of 32 was the difference in a win or a loss, I totally disagree."

