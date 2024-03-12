Warriors fans perplexed after beating Spurs with Victor Wembanyama and losing in No. 1 pick's absence

Golden State Warriors fans are confused following the team's win over Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night. It was the second game of a home-and-away series between the Warriors and Spurs, with San Antonio winning at the Chase Center on Saturday.

Steph Curry was absent in both games due to a knee injury, with Chris Paul and Klay Thompson returning to the starting lineup. However, the Warriors were outplayed by a Spurs team who were missing Wembanyama. The Spurs pulled away in the second quarter and held on to get the 126-113 win.

The Rookie of the Year favorite suited up on Monday at the Frost Bank Center and some Warriors fans even thought that they'd lose again. San Antonio was up early before keeping the game close after the first half. Golden State made their usual third-quarter run and held on for the 112-102 victory.

It was baffling for Golden State Warriors fans online to watch them lose to the San Antonio Spurs without Victor Wembanyama last Saturday at home. It was even more baffling that they did well two days later against the same team with their best player on the court in San Antonio.

One fan wrote:

"Warriors won on the road with Wemby back but lose at home vs the G league Spurs. Most confusing team in the league."

This fan pointed out that the Warriors blew out a healthy Milwaukee Bucks last week, but lost to a short-handed Chicago Bulls and Spurs teams:

"A fully healthy bucks by blowout but can't win against the injured bulls and Wemby-less Spurs."

This Dubs fan kept it real:

"We're not confusing, we just suck."

Here are other memes and reactions to the Warriors' win over San Antonio:

Trayce Jackson-Davis posterizes Victor Wembanyama in Warriors win

Victor Wembanyama had an off game for the San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama missed the past two games before Monday's matchup against the Golden State Warriors. Wembanyama was dealing with a minor ankle sprain and was cleared to return in less than a week. However, he looked off in the San Antonio Spurs' loss despite the 27-point performance.

Wembanyama finished with 14 rebounds, three assists, a steal and two blocks. He also had three turnovers and was just 10-for-25 from the floor. He also struggled at the free throw line, going 4-for-9.

On the other hand, fellow rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis had a good game off the bench for Golden. TJD had 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, plus a poster dunk on Wembanyama late in the fourth quarter.

