"Warriors gave them Grizzlies a damn SPANKING... I'm turning off the MF TV!!!" - Former NBA champion takes to social media to express his frustration with Warriors-Grizzlies Game 3 outcome

The Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies in a statement performance on Saturday night. The Warriors steamrolled the Grizzlies 142-112 at Chase Center to take a 2-1 series lead in their Western Conference Semifinals.

The 142 playoff points are the most points the Warriors have put up in the dynasty era and the most they have put up in a playoff game since 1967.

StatMuse @statmuse The Warriors shot 63/52/91% in Game 3.



They are the 2nd team in NBA history to shoot 60/50/90 in a playoff game, joining the 2001 Sixers.



The Warriors' emphatic victory in front of their home fans was headlined by a 30-point game from Stephen Curry. His efforts were complemented by Klay Thompson, who put up 21 points on 61.5% shooting. It was his most efficient shooting game of the series, by far.

Jordan Poole finished with 27 points off the bench, while Andrew Wiggins (17 points, 7-of-10 shooting from the field) and Otto Porter Jr. (13 points, 71.4% field goal efficiency) also chipped in with valuable contributions.

Law Murray 🧾 @LawMurrayTheNU Warriors made 63.1% FGs, 53.1% 3s, 90.5% FTs tonight vs Grizzlies



Last time a team went 60/50/90 in any NBA game was Nov. 3 when Clippers won at Minnesota



Former NBA champion and television analyst Kendrick Perkins took to Twitter to express his frustration with the Grizzlies' performance. Perkins wrote in light of Memphis' Game 3 struggles:

"Warriors gave them Grizzlies a damn SPANKING, Ja didn’t get no help and now he’s limping with a left knee injury. I’m turning off the MF TV!!! Carry the hell on…"

Warriors-Grizzlies series has had its fair share of controversy

The ongoing Western Conference semifinals series between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies has been a chippy one. In Game 1, Draymond Green was ejected for committing a Flagrant 2 foul on Brandon Clarke after he brought the Memphis player down to the floor by pulling at his jersey during a play.

In Game 2, Dillon Brooks smacked Gary Payton II within the first few minutes of the contest. It sent the Warriors' player crashing to the floor and resulting in him fracturing his left elbow. Golden State head coach Steve Kerr termed Brooks' play on Payton while the latter was mid-air as "dirty" and breaking "the code" between players.

The latest controversial episode between the two teams transpired in Game 3 on Saturday night. Jordan Poole apparently injured Ja Morant midway through the fourth quarter.

The incident occurred when Poole made contact with his right hand on Morant's right knee while defending the Memphis point guard. That led to Morant hobbling off the floor in discomfort, and he did not return in the game as Memphis lost the contest by 30 points.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Following the injury, Morant tweeted "broke the code" in a reference to Kerr's scathing remarks about Brooks, but then deleted the tweet. Klay Thompson and other Warriors players have defended Poole, saying he didn't do anything dirty to Morant.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Ja implied Poole "broke the code" in Game 3, but he has since deleted the tweet Ja implied Poole "broke the code" in Game 3, but he has since deleted the tweet https://t.co/uWf6ej2MUr

Game 4 between the two teams will be played on Monday night as Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies will look to avenge their blowout loss.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar