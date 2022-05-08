"We're not out there trying to club people in the back of the head on a fast break" - Klay Thompson defends Jordan Poole against dirty play allegations and simultaneously throws shade at Dillon Brooks

Klay Thompson had his best game of this year's Western Conference semifinals on Saturday night. Thompson scored 21 points on 8-of-13 (61.5%) shooting as the Warriors thumped the Memphis Grizzlies with a 142-112 scoreline at Chase Center.

It was the Warriors' highest score in a playoff game since 1967 even as Stephen Curry led the way with 30 points. Jordan Poole made a crucial 27-point contribution off the bench. Following the win, Golden State now leads the seven-game series 2-1.

Golden State Warriors @warriors

27 points for Jordan

21 points for Klay



It was a solid win for Golden State in a contest in which they shot 63.0% from the floor and 53.0% from downtown. However, the game was marred by controversy at the end.

The buzz around the game resulted from an injury to Ja Morant midway through the fourth quarter. The situation stemmed from Jordan Poole pulling at Morant's right knee while double-teaming him on a play when the Memphis superstar had the ball in his hand.

Morant hobbled off the floor after the episode and did not return for the Grizzlies for the rest of the game.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Hope he's okay Ja was frustrated after an apparent injury on this play.Hope he's okay Ja was frustrated after an apparent injury on this play. Hope he's okay 🙏 https://t.co/aXt1GNFkSQ

The injury to Morant came in the aftermath of Dillon Brooks committing a Flagrant 2 foul on Gary Payton II in Game 2, which left the Warriors' player with a fractured elbow. Brooks was ejected from that matchup and suspended for Game 3.

Golden State head coach Steve Kerr had referred to Brooks' foul on Payton as breaking the code between players. Following his own injury in Game 3, Morant sarcastically tweeted "broke the code", ostensibly blaming Poole for his health status, but then deleted the tweet.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Ja implied Poole "broke the code" in Game 3, but he has since deleted the tweet Ja implied Poole "broke the code" in Game 3, but he has since deleted the tweet https://t.co/uWf6ej2MUr

"That's definitely playoff talk," says Klay Thompson referring to Ja Morant's now deleted tweet

Klay Thompson was asked about the entire episode in a post-game media interaction. The Warriors' ace shooting guard was asked what he thought of Morant's deleted tweet and whether Poole committed a dirty play on the Memphis point guard. Thompson replied while throwing shade at Dillon Brooks:

"That's definitely playoff talk. Me, personally, I've been through a very tough knee injury, and I don't think there was any malicious intent from Jordan. I don't think he's even strong enough to affect somebody's knee.

"We're not out there trying to hurt people or trying to club people in the back of the head on a fast break. We play the game the right way and I'm going to have his back."

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Klay responds to Ja’s claim about Poole: “I don’t think there was any malicious intent from Jordan” Klay responds to Ja’s claim about Poole: “I don’t think there was any malicious intent from Jordan” https://t.co/7b5Wzti6w7

Edited by Arnav Kholkar