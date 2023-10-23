Warriors Injury Update: Draymond Green cleared for 5-on-5, giving hopes for Warriors' opening night appearance

Draymond Green missed all of the Golden State Warriors' five preseason games due to an ankle injury. Green suffered the injury during a pickup game last month and was initially ruled out for just a couple of preseason games. The latest injury update suggests that Green will be doing everything he can to get ready for opening night.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reports after Sunday's practice that Green looked good in practice after being cleared for 5-on-5 scrimmage. However, Kerr considers the former Defensive Player of the Year questionable due to his conditioning.

"It's good for him and great for us to have him back," Kerr said. "He adds such a competitive force to our team and his IQ is off the charts, so even having him in practice going through all the drills, the team benefits from his presence."

Draymond Green told ESPN's Kendra Andrews that he's doing everything he can to play on opening night against the Phoenix Suns. The Golden State Warriors will start the season at home against a familiar face in Kevin Durant, who played three seasons in the Bay Area from 2016 to 2019.

"I do feel good," Green said. "I don't feel all the way 100% myself, but I'm getting there."

Green was also able to get some extra shots up after practice. He was reportedly lucky to avoid a serious injury, but it's also about the now. He remains an important part of the Warriors' core that will try to win at least one more NBA championship in the next two or three seasons.

Draymond Green reportedly refused to repair relationship with Jordan Poole

Jordan Poole and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors (Photo: NBA.com)

Draymond Green's punch on Jordan Poole during training camp completely destroyed the chemistry of the Golden State Warriors last season. The Warriors labored through the regular season before losing to the LA Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.

Golden State's head coach Steve Kerr reportedly tried to convince Green to repair his relationship with Poole over dinner, but the four-time NBA champ refused. Green's last comments about the situation were made in his podcasts, which just created more intrigue rather than closure.

According to The Ringer, people from Poole's circle were unhappy with Green because of it. The 24-year-old guard, who now plays for the Washington Wizards just wants to move one.

"Not a lot of people can get their own team at such a young age," Poole said. "And I learned at the highest level, now I can apply that. Really turn the city around and get something exciting."

