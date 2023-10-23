"Ain't fair man!!!": LeBron James cannot believe Tyreek Hill's speed after Dolphins WR catches TD from Tua Tagovailoa against Eagles

LeBron James has been a huge fan of football since he was a young kid in Akron, Ohio. James regularly watches the NFL, especially on Sunday nights. "The King" was in awe of Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who caught a touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the LA Lakers superstar cannot believe Hill caught a touchdown toward the end of the second quarter. James thought it was unfair how fast "Cheetah" was during the play wherein he outran three Philadelphia Eagles defenders.

"🐆 ain’t fair man!!!," James wrote.

With around 40 seconds left in the second quarter, the Eagles were up 17-3. It was 3rd Down & 8 when Tua Tagovailoa threw a great pass to Tyreek Hill, who had to sprint and beat three defenders to make the catch. The touchdown plus the extra point trimmed Philly's lead to just seven points entering the second half.

Here's the play that caught the eye of LeBron James:

Tyreek Hill is among the best wide receivers in the NFL this season. Hill's powering the Dolphin's offense into a 5-1 record heading into Sunday's game. He already has 814 receiving yards in the first six games of the year, which is the most by any player in the Super Bowl era.

The 29-year-old WR also currently leads the league in yards per game at 135.7 and touchdown receptions with six. He's also leading the NFL in yards per catch at 19.4. The winner between the Dolphins and Eagles will be tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for the best record in the league after Week 6.

What is LeBron James' favorite NFL team?

Some experts thought that LeBron James would have made it to the NFL if he chose football over basketball. James loved the sport as a kid and continues to watch the games during the NBA season. But which team does "The King" currently support?

It has been widely believed that James was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan growing up. He even received a tryout invite during the 2011 lockout from the Cowboys, but he's no longer a supporter of the team. He explained on Instagram Live last year why he now follows the Cleveland Browns.

"I had to chill out on the Cowboys," James said. "There were a lot of things that were going on when guys were kneeling and guys were having freedom of speech and wanted to do it in a very peaceful manner. A lot of people in their front office were like, 'If you do that around here, then you'll never play for this franchise again.'

"I just didn't think that was appropriate. I still like a lot of players on the team . I'm all in on the Browns."

