"What kind of food you be eating before a game?" - Jordan Poole sought advice from Kevin Durant ahead of first season in Washington

Jordan Poole is ready for his first season with the Washington Wizards after spending the first four years of his career in the Bay Area. In order to prepare for his new role as the Wizards' top star, Poole asked for Kevin Durant's advice despite not playing together in Golden State.

In an interview with The Ringer, KD shared a few details about what his discussions with Poole were like. The Phoenix Suns superstar liked that the 24-year-old guard sought him for advice and gave him advice on how to improve his game.

"JP would hit me randomly like, 'Yo, what kind of food you be eating before a game?' or 'What was you thinking on this shot right here?'" Durant said. "You could just kind of sense that love of the game and guys who just enjoy figuring out the nuances of the game and the details. And Jordan was like that, always asking questions on foot placement, ball placement, hand placement, all that little stuff that the nerdy guys like me tend to think about."

The Washington Wizards acquired Jordan Poole from the Golden State Warriors as part of the Chris Paul trade. The Wizards initially got Paul from the Phoenix Suns in the Bradley Beal deal, but flipped him for a much younger player in Poole.

The one-time NBA champion got off to a great start in the preseason with the Wizards. He scored 41 points in his second preseason game against the New York Knicks. He looked like a star knocking down tough shots from beyond the arc.

However, there would be growing points for Poole and the Wizards. He followed up his 41-point performance by shooting 1-for-15 in the team's final preseason game against the Toronto Raptors. Hopefully, for Washington, Poole could learn how to adjust his game when his shots aren't falling.

Jordan Poole confident ahead of his first year in the Capitol

Jordan Poole is more than ready for his first season with the Washington Wizards. Poole is prepared to move on from his time with the Golden State Warriors, away from the pressure of playing in a tough situation.

The Michigan product considers that chapter of his career over, comparing it to a four-year course, which will make him ready for the next one.

"I kind of been almost preparing for this my entire life," Poole told The Ringer. "I'm coming from a situation of an organization where it's so much all the time. Media, scrutiny, noise, just, 24/7 highest level of basketball, and I passed that class. Four years, you pass that course, you learn so much over those four years.

"And now we got a new course, we got new classes. We're enrolled into a new situation. I feel prepped. That's the best way to put it."

